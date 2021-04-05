Rosemarie Galvin up for SPED director appointment

Apr 5, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 5, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Rosemarie Galvin will be recommended for the important schools’ position of Director of Special Education.

In an email last week, Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons and Asst. Supt. of Schools Kara Mauro wrote on behalf of the rest of interview committee, “We have reached the end of the process and we could not be more excited to announce that we are recommending Ms. Rosemarie (Rosie) Galvin for this position to the School Committee on April 13th. The process of hiring a Special Education Director requires the final confirmation and appointment by the School Committee.

“Rosie is currently working as the Director of Student Support at the Community Charter School of Cambridge (CCSC). She has also served in the role of Director of Special Education and Special Education Department Chair at CCSC. As part of her professional growth, Rosie has completed the new Directors of Special Education Leadership Institute at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in Special Education and Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Salve Regina and Boston University.

“Rosie’s thoughtful responses throughout the interview process highlighted her student and family centered approach, her understanding of a high quality team process and her rich experiences working collaboratively with colleagues and families to meet the needs of all students. Rosie’s references highlighted her positive and trusting relationships with colleagues, families and students, as well as her strong leadership, communication and organizational skills. She was described as someone who is approachable, responsive and respectful of others’ time, opinions and perspectives.

“We feel very fortunate to have Rosie join our team and we look forward to the next steps in the confirmation process,” the email continues.

The second candidate for the job was Ms. Rebecca Gordon, who is currently working as a principal at Marsh Grammar School in Methuen. Marsh serves 1,150 students in grades PreK-8. Ms. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Cambridge College and has extensive experience with special education programming and as a school administrator. Ms. Gordon holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in Psychology and Elementary Education from Endicott College and Cambridge College. Additionally, she holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Education Leadership from Simmons College.