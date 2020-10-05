Roy M. Fazio, 79

Oct 5, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 5, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD —Roy M. Fazio, 79, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2 following a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 9, 1940, Roy was the son of Alfred and Mary (Confalone) Fazio.

He was the loving husband of the late Marjorie Fazio and father of Julie Fazio, Michael and wife Kim, and the late David Fazio, all of Wakefield, and Joseph Fazio and wife Shivani Shah of Boston. Cherished Papa to grandson Randy Fazio of Wakefield. Roy was the beloved brother of the late Ronald Fazio and the late Irene MacLeod. He will be remembered fondly by his nieces and nephews.

A standout player on the champion Wakefield Warrior high school football teams of 1957 and ‘58, Roy played collegiate football in San Diego before returning to Wakefield with Marjorie to start their family. He was a longtime USPS employee before working for many years at Wakefield Town Hall. Over the decades, he also had many small businesses, most notably a sports equipment shop and the family restaurant Fazio’s, which made available to the public the home-cooked Italian specialties of which he was so fond. Roy was also a longtime member of the Crystal Community Club and helped organize many community fundraisers over the years. He loved traveling to Aruba with Marjorie, and in retirement became a skilled golfer, hitting the links early most mornings. He will be dearly missed.

McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, is handling the arrangements. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects.