Sally G. Chinchillo, 91

Mar 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 6, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Sally G. Chinchillo, 91, of Wakefield, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Revere on April 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Tammaro) Picardi.

Mrs. Chinchillo was raised in Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School and Maryland College. Mrs. Chinchillo had been a Wakefield resident for over 40 years. She was a former bookkeeper for the New England Telephone Company.

Mrs. Chinchillo was the wife of the late Frank A. Chinchillo. She is survived by her daughter Karen-Noel Capizzi and her husband Anthony of Townsend, her son Peter J. Chinchillo of Wakefield, her two grandchildren; Philip and Erika and her four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Chinchillo was predeceased by her sister Nancy Brennan.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.