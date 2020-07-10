Sandra A. Goodwin, 50

Jul 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 10, 2020 edition.

NIANTIC, Conn. — Sandra A. Goodwin, 50 of Niantic, Conn., formerly of Wakefield passed away following a brief illness on Monday July 6 2020, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Melrose, October 17, 1969 she was the daughter of Richard J. and Joan M. (Ahern) Goodwin of Wakefield.

Sandra was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School class of 1987. Throughout high school, she was involved in the theater arts, performing in a variety of productions and making lifelong friends. She attended Fitchburg State College for three years before transferring and finishing her final year at Suffolk University.

Sandra was an incredibly creative person. In her free time, she loved to garden and work on crafts, creating unique paintings and dolls. She had a green thumb, leaving beautiful gardens and flower arrangements wherever she could. Her favorite flowers were stargazer lilies and bleeding hearts. Sandra also loved music, her favorite artists include The Who, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and David Bowie. Attending concerts with her best friend Michael was one of her favorite activities. You cannot talk about Sandra without mentioning her love for animals. She adopted and cared for cats, dogs, and rabbits in need throughout her life.

She currently held a position at Mohegan Sun.

Along with her parents, Sandra is survived by her three children, Casey, MacKenzie, and Zachary Murphy and her aunt Ruth Goodwin Fratus, all of Wakefield, and former husband Paul Murphy of Danvers.

Because of COVID-19, private funeral services were held at the McDonald Funeral Home.