Santa Claus comes to town!

Dec 17, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 17, 2019 edition.

By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD — Oh, by gosh, by golly, if it wasn’t Santa Claus spotted coming down Main Street on top of one of the town’s fire engines on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14.

Joy and applause spilled across the Upper Common at the sight of the Jolly Old Elf, and his arrival was so spectacular that it brought out not only the Fire Department but the Police Department, Designer Christmas Trees and the Lions Club of Wakefield, sponsor of the event since 1958, not to mention countless young children and their parents gathered on the green. During the wait, doughnut holes, compliments of Honeydew Donuts, were given out free of charge.

Anyone passing by would have thought that Christmas is right around the corner. And what do you know? It is!

Santa was fortunate to have been able to make the trip at all this year. For the past week, blizzards have hit the North Pole, one right after the other, and it has been so cold up there that the elves feared their toy production would have to come to a halt.

But Santa Claus is not one to let bad weather or any other adversity get in his way. With a wink of his eye and smile on his face, he shouted, “Onward and upward!”

Even the torrential rain and fog in Wakefield on Saturday morning did not deter him. He arrived right on time — 1 p.m. — and greeted the awaiting crowd with a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!” from his sleigh. He said that Christmas would not be delayed and that his reindeer were in fine shape to circle the globe while delivering iPads, games, dolls, toy trucks, scooters, bicycles, sleds, skates and so much more. He added that Rudolph’s nose has been buffed as never before and gleams bright red not only at nighttime but during the day, too.

After a brief photography session, Santa climbed the stairs to his little red house on the Upper Common and made himself comfortable in his corner chair. Miss Merry Christmas, dressed in a red fleecy dress and hat with white trim, was also inside the little house. It was her job to assist Santa when the children came to sit on his lap and tell him what they would like for Christmas.

The wishes ranged from lava lamps to pizza and from Barbie dolls to dump trucks. Santa nodded at each request and said he would see what he could do.

Santa Claus will be at his headquarters weekdays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 23.

Donations to the Wakefield Lions Club will be appreciated and put to good use for eye research. The organization wishes everyone a very merry Christmas and happy new year!