School budget transfers approved

Jul 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 17, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — In closing out its budget for FY 2020 (which ended on June 30), the School Department recently moved $1,311,037 around from various accounts to cover expenses in other areas, mainly due to costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic.

School Business Administrator Christine Bufagna explained that the schools had to adjust their purchasing and invest in curriculum resources and electronic devices to support remote learning for the last 61 days of the school year. They also had to invest heavily in building maintenance and cleaning as a result of the pandemic.

Bufagna broke down the accounts from which the money was taken as follows: Utilities, $188,645; Heating Fuel, $92,741; Vehicle Fuel, $15,046; Professional Salaries, $543,820; Substitutes, $42,812; Clerical, $80,296; Aides, $50,136; Staff Development, $37,616; Pupil Transportation, $27,818; Postage, $11,591; Equipment Maintenance, $7,032; Contracted Services, $118,263; Extracurricular and Officials, $88,922.

The funds were transferred to the following accounts: Special Education Tuition, $577,460; Custodial Services, $138,419; Extraordinary Maintenance, $84,042; Building Maintenance, $727; Instructional Supplies, $486,677; Professional Expenses, $7,193; Textbooks, $16,519.

The School Committee approved the year-end budget transfers.