Schools coping with COVID

Oct 20, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 20, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Public Schools Facilities Director Bob Schiaroli updated the School Committee last week on the state of the HVAC and ventilation systems in all of the schools in light of re-opening the buildings amid COVID-19.

The School Committee also received an update last week on costs that the School Department has incurred as a result of COVID-19.

Schiaroli reported that, based on the recommendations from an engineering consultant, the DPW has made more repairs to school HVAC systems over the last several weeks, including opening dampers to allow better air flow in the schools.

At the Greenwood School, which has no central HVAC, window fans have been added to improve air flow. Air purifiers have also been brought into every classroom at the Greenwood School as well as at the Doyle Early Childhood Center. Air purifiers have also been installed as needed in other schools.

The DPW has confirmed that the Doyle, Greenwood, Walton, Woodville, Galvin and Dolbeare HVAC systems are all functioning and operational up to their full capacity, Schiaroli said.

He said that a third-party contractor has been brought in to evaluate the heating/AC control system at the high school.

—————

School Superintendent Doug Lyons, School Business Administrator Christine Bufagna and Schiaroli provided the School Committee with a budget update at last week’s meeting.

Lyons noted that last spring, when everything was shut down, the schools were able to reallocate some resources to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies, disinfecting equipment and additional technology.

Bufagna noted that the schools took a $400,000 budget cut as part of the town’s overall FY 2021 budget reduction due to COVID’s anticipated impact on the economy and state aid.

Bufagna reviewed the impact of COVID-19 on personnel as well as other costs in the current school budget.

To date, $287,000 has been spent on PPE and facilities as well as another $138,000 in custodial overtime for extra cleaning.

Building maintenance and supply costs have come in at $150,000, including the independent HVAC evaluation, additional screens, window repairs, HVAC filters, air purifiers and storage containers.

Remote learning is costing $650,000 for 10 remote teachers and one paraprofessional.

Technology costs have come to $90,000 for additional Chromebooks, Zoom licenses and WiFi upgrades.

Two new temporary custodians have been added along with one nurse at a cost of $164,000.

Bufagna pegged the schools’ total COVID-related costs to date at $1,484,750. She noted that revenue from various COVID relief grants totals $1,063,726, leaving a budget shortfall of $421,024.

Lyons noted that the schools are keeping track of every dollar so that they can be ready to apply for grants and other funds as they become available. He said that working with Emergency Management Director Tom Walsh and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio, it is expected that a lot of those cost will be recouped as more relief becomes available.