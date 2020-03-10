Schools update on COVID-19

Mar 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 10, 2020 edition.

The following information was sent to families of Wakefield Public School students by Superintendent Doug Lyons.

WAKEFIELD — I am writing to keep you informed of the steps the Wakefield Public Schools (WPS) are taking to keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe in light of the current outbreak of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus. The number of cases in Massachusetts is growing, now up to 15 confirmed cases, with a few hundred people currently undergoing quarantine and monitoring. There are no confirmed cases in Wakefield at this point in time. However, it appears the rate at which the virus is spreading is fast, and we must be prepared should a local case exist in the future.

Director of Facilities Bob Schiaroli and I met with members of the town’s leadership, including the Wakefield Health Department, the Town Administrator, the Chiefs of Police and Fire, Northeast Metro Tech Administrator, and first responders to discuss current information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State Department of Public Health. Critical topics discussed were the need to be calm and prepared to support the Wakefield community as the virus spreads.

Currently, we are:

• Continually monitoring the latest news and guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) regarding the spread of the virus.

• Monitoring presumptive cases locally and staying in close communication with the Wakefield Board of Health regarding quarantine requirements and school closures, if necessary.

• Continuing to promote handwashing and good hand hygiene to minimize the spread and transmission of the virus. Parents are encouraged to keep students home if they are ill.

• Deep cleaning and disinfecting all schools and buses. All high-touch surfaces in schools are being cleaned using electrostatic cleaners.

• Working with school nurses to track absences at each school as well as the reasons students are out.

In the coming days, we will be convening District and School Crisis Teams to review and assess preparedness plans for quarantine and possible school closures. Our responses to the spread of COVID-19 are fluid and changing daily. We plan to get information out weekly, or sooner in the event there are changes that we need to communicate. If you have questions about the virus, the best site to consult as a starting point is the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Wakefield Health Department.