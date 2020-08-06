Scott Huard
Published in the August 3, 2020 edition.
WAKEFIELD — A sorrowful note: Department of Public Works employee Scott Huard lost his battle with Stage 4 cancer from 2018 to July 19, 2020.
Scott was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School in the Class of 1987. Soon after graduating high school, Scott got a job at the DPW’s Highway Department from 1989-2018.
Scott was “The Keeper of the Square,” cleaning up after all of us through all types of weather.
Scott will be missed by all of his friends and co-workers at the Highway Division, Parks Department, Tree Department, Cemetery Division and the Town Hall.
God Bless a very funny and good guy, with love from the DPW.
