Scott Sowydra, 54

Apr 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 12, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Scott Sowyrda, age 54 of Wakefield, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born in Augusta, Maine on February 28, 1967.

Scott graduated Stoneham High School, Class of 1985. He was employed by Creative Office Pavilion as Project Manager for almost 20 years. He was a hard-working, loyal, dedicated employee who was loved by all his colleagues.

Scott was married for 22 years to the love of his life and best friend, Lisa (Previdi). They were “wingmen” for each other. He was an incredibly proud, devoted, and loving father to his three children, Jake (19), Ava (17), and Cole (14). Although humble, you could see the pride in Scott’s face when he spoke about his children. He enjoyed coaching his kid’s sports teams as well as watching them play football, lacrosse, swimming, baseball, and cheerleading.

A devoted family man first, Scott was a craftsman who loved home projects, working in the yard and fishing with his children. He enjoyed his family vacations to Winnipesaukee, annual family ski trips, fun trips with friends to Bermuda, and weekend trips to Gloucester.

Scott was friendly, kind, warm, and easy going. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He was in his element in the company of his family and close friends, stoking a fire, playing cornhole and drinking an IPA. He always saw the positive in people, shared a kind word and had a welcoming smile on his face.

He loved all dogs and all dogs loved Scott. Dogs seemed to sense that he was a good man. He will be sorely missed by his loyal black lab “Lucky”.

In addition to his wife and children Scott is survived by his mother, Margaret (Murphy) Sowyrda; his brother Eric and his wife, Lisanne; and his two nephews, Matthew and Kyle. His in-laws, William and the late Edie Previdi, who loved Scott like a son. His brother-in-law, Billy Previdi and his partner, Jerry Hernandez of New York City and the late Wayne Previdi.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale- Avenue, Wakefield on Wednesday, April 14 from 4-7 p.m. Scott’s funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham on Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Interment at, Lindenwood cemetery, Stoneham.