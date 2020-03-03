Sean P. Hurley, 56

Mar 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 3, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Sean Patrick Hurley, 56, of Wakefield, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Wareham on September 11, 1963 he was the son of the late Robert and Maura (O’Sullivan) Hurley.

Sean was raised in Duxbury and was a graduate of Duxbury High School. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Bridgewater State University. Upon graduation, he went to work for Hygenetics, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Michele M. (Giordano). He had worked for Dames and Moore before opening his own company, Axiom Partners, Inc. of Wakefield, focusing on environmental engineering.

Sean was, above all, a family man and dedicated father. He had been involved in all of his children’s activities; coaching soccer, little league, lacrosse, and he was even a cub scout leader. His favorite activities were riding his mountain bike and hiking through Breakheart. He also loved traveling with his family. They enjoyed their timeshare in Orlando during the winters and summering in Maine in the Kennebunk and Ogunquit areas. Sean was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Wakefield and was a member of the West Side Social Club.

He was the beloved husband of Michele M. (Giordano) Hurley and was the loving father of Jared P., Cailin M., and Nicholas R. Hurley, all of Wakefield. He was the cherished brother of Liam Hurley and his wife Brigid of Andover, Tina Hurley of Hull, Ian Hurley and his wife Diana of Groton, and Colleen Hurley of Hanover. He was the adoring uncle of Connor, Declan, Maeve, Nora, Meghan, Liam, and Stephanie.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.