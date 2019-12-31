’Seussical Jr.’ coming to MVMMS next week

Dec 31, 2019 by jkeating624

Published January 3, 2020

MELROSE — Come join the award-winning Melrose Drama program as it proudly presents the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School’s winter musical, “Seussical Jr.” Seussical will be performed on Friday and Saturday, January 10 and 11, at 7 p.m. All performances will be at the Melrose Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Lynn Fells Parkway located in the Middle School. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and will only be available at the door.

Directed by Amelia Boyce Munson, Seussical brings to life Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters in a fantastic musical extravaganza from the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. The production is fun for the whole family and is appropriate for all ages.

For more information on the show or the Melrose Drama program, please visit the Melrose Drama Facebook page. Thanks for supporting Melrose Drama and the arts in Melrose.