Seven Warriors named wrestling All-Stars

Mar 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s wrestling coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2019-20 season.

The Wakefield High wrestling team, who won the Freedom Division with a victory over Melrose in the Brawl in the Hall, had seven All-Stars named: senior captain Brock Johnson, senior Dan Lamonica, junior Joao Valdevino, junior Jimmy Grover, junior Matthew Cunningham, sophomore Nathan Ickes and sophomore Nick Roberto.

The Warriors finished the regular season at 14-2-1, finished second in the Div. 3 Coaches Dual Meet and second in the Div. 3 North Sectional which they hosted at the Charbonneau Field House.

Valdevino won a north championship in the 160 weight class and went on to win a state championship as well.

Lamonica took second place at sectionals in the 285 class and would go on to take 5th at states.

At sectionals, Grover took 3rd at 170 and made it to states. Cunningham also made it to states at 152 after taking 4th in the north.

Another highlight of the season was captain Johnson earning his 100th career win on Jan. 18.

The coaches once again voted for an All-Conference team combining wrestlers from both the Freedom and Liberty Divisions. The Warriors had the most selections in the league as Johnson, Valdevino, Grover and Lamonica were all named to the All-Conference team.

During a strong season to remember, the Warrior coaching staff also made headlines with Matt Manfredi earning the Div. 3 Assistant Coach of the Year award. Manfredi graduated from Wakefield High in 2010.

Head coach Ross Ickes was selected to be inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. A full story will appear at a later date.