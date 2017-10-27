Shirley Crocker Herrick, 74

Oct 27, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 27, 2017 edition.

ROCKPORT — Shirley Ann Crocker Herrick, 74, of Rockport and formerly of Wakefield, died Wednesday, October 25, at the Seacoast Nursing and Rehab Center Gloucester.

Born in Melrose on August 25, 1943, she was the daughter of the later Herbert R. and Sophie T. (Yazinka) Crocker.

Shirley was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1961. She had worked as a data editor at AVCO in Wilmington and most recently at MIT Lincoln Labs in Lexington, where she retired in 2012.

Shirley was an avid New England Patriots fan and also enjoyed crochet. She loved to visit Maine, spending time at family homes in both St. Albans and Bridgton.

Shirley is survived by her husband Daniel C. Herrick; his children Lisa Buzzel, Daniel Herrick, and Nicholas Herrick; and his grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: John D. Crocker and his wife Karen and Mary “Betsy” Crocker, all of Wakefield; her niece Katelin Mayo and her husband Matt; her nephews Tyler, Derek and Andrew Crocker; and her sisters-in-law Andrea Brown and Dotty Crocker. She was predeceased by her brother Ronald H. Crocker.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday at

9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m.

Visitation for relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Interment will be at Beech Grove Cemetery, Rockport.