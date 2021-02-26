Shirley M. Coe, 94

Feb 26, 2021

Published in the February 26, 2021 edition.

PEABODY – Shirley M. Coe, 94, of Peabody, died on Tuesday, February 23 at her residence.

Born in Worcester on December 12, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Mae C. (Graham) McNabb.

Mrs. Coe was raised in Worcester and was graduated valedictorian from the Worcester Public School System. After marrying her husband, she worked to support the family after her husband returned from the service and attended Worcester Tech. They later settled in Wakefield and started their family. Mrs. Coe was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wakefield and was an avid member of Brownettes and Messenger Corp. Mrs. Coe was involved in Wakefield politics and volunteer work. She was a devoted family woman. She enjoyed spending time at the family cottage with family and friends, which her husband built at Great East Lake in Acton, Maine.

She was the wife of the late Henry Coe, Jr. Mrs. Coe is survived by her son Donald S. Coe and his wife Donna of Bethel, Maine, her daughter Janet G. Ryan and her husband Mark of Peabody; her three grandchildren, Alison Hennessey and her husband John, Ashley Coe, and Zachary Ryan and his fiancée Kayla Ferreira, and her four great-grandchildren, Molly, Kliness, Magnolia and Isabelle.

Funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.