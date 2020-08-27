Slappers are Twi champs after emphatic 13-3 game 5 W

Aug 27, 2020 by Keith Curtis

THE SLAPPERS are the 2020 Twi League champions. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

Published in the August 27, 2020 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — They were done on Twi Day, July 19.

The Slappers had just lost their third consecutive game to start an abbreviated eight-game season. It wasn’t just that there were doubts of a playoff run. They were dead in the water. But, hey, you know what they say about legends.

Fast forward to last night. Same Moulton Field, a new no-doubter in the works after the Slappers picked up a previously delayed Twi Finals game five where they left off with a 6-2 lead. That jumped to 11-2 after a five-run Slapper 3rd and just like that, the down-and-out, 0-3 Slappers had completed a wild ride to the top of the Twi.

After the Brewers evened the series at 2-2 with a 6-4 game four victory on Friday, the Slappers regained control in the fifth and final game, plating six runs in two innings on Sunday before the storm postponed the game. It was supposed to be picked up Tuesday. The Slappers were there, the Brewers weren’t.

So the game restarted last night with just a little more motivation for the Slappers to make sure the bats ended this one early.

Jake Barresi (6IP, 3H, 1ER, 3BB, 9K) earned his first two of nine strikeouts on the day to sit the Brewers down in order in the 2nd.

Dave Harris singled off Brewer pitcher Brian Millea to start the top of the 3rd, Paul McGunigle doubled and Barresi helped himself with an RBI single. An error made it 8-2 and a Ryan DiBenedetto infield single made it 9-2.

Connor Parent later came through with a one-out, two-RBI double down the left field line and the Slap took a comfy 11-2 lead.

The Brewers couldn’t get much of anything going against the hard-throwing Barresi who allowed just one base runner in both the 3rd and 4th. His fifth K of the day was a fireball past Mike Greer to end the 4th.

The Slappers cooled off in the 4th and 5th as Millea put up back-to-back 1,2,3 frames.

The Brewers finally got two baserunners in the 5th after Tim Hurley walked and Chris Coombs was hit by a pitch in the helmet for the second time on the day. It was just bad luck but it certainly made you wonder if the rookie pulled a Field of Dreams “Moonlight” Graham wink. Hey ump, how about a warning?

Barresi again closed the inning off with a strikeout, this time getting Matt Fiore.

The Slappers added to their lead in the 6th. Andrew Guido reached on a leadoff error and Parent picked up another RBI with a base hit. Anthony Funchiella’s bloop single chased Millea, Andrew Patti later walked to load the bags and a Harris 4-6 fielder’s choice made it 13-2.

Brian Diruzza hit a one-out single in the 6th and later scored on a Brendan Casey triple to get the Brewers on the board but Baressi ended the frame with back-to-back strikeouts of Mike Fiore and Tom Leahy.

Three groundouts in the bottom of the 7th made it official, a laser throw from McGunigle at third accounting for the final out and causing an epic celebration.

They might still be down there.

And who could blame them after the season they had? The ultimate underdogs won four of their last five in the regular season to sneak into the playoffs where they upset the previously undefeated Highlife in the semifinals.

It was the kind of run that perfectly sums up the Twi League. Sandlot baseball is often won by the team having the most fun. The Slappers always fit that bill. Now they have a trophy to go along with the good times.

Legends never die.