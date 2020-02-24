Sock drive a huge success at Galvin

Feb 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 24, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Sock Drive that was recently organized by members of the Galvin Middle School’s Community Service Club was a huge success due to the support and generosity of the Wakefield community. Matt Gaffney, Cam Jaena, Jeff McGann, Jason Pace, Jaxon Pace and Chris Zullo donated 1,000 pairs of socks, 40 winter hats, 40 pairs of winter gloves and $450 to Friends of Boston’s Homeless. They would especially like to thank the WBA and Travel Basketball families, the staff and patrons of the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library and customers of the Wakefield Daily Item for their generous donations of socks and monetary contributions. The outpouring was wonderful and greatly appreciated by Friends of Boston’s Homeless (FOBH).

Mariann Bucina Roca, FOBH Executive Director thanked the Community Service Club members and commented, “Thank you so much for your support of our community’s vulnerable people. We greatly appreciate your kindness and generosity. It’s cold outside and I know the people who receive your donations will be especially thankful. The winter months are the most difficult time of year for people experiencing homelessness, they are constantly at risk to the elements. Your donations will not only help keep people healthy, safe and warm, but will also help them maintain their comfort and dignity during an exceptionally difficult time in their lives.”

For more information about Friends of Boston’s Homeless, please visit their website: fobh.org.