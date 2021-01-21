Son faces murder charge

Jan 21, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 21, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Timothy Martin, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, has been placed under arrest and charged with murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the apparent homicide of his mother, Pamela Wood, 61 of Wakefield, and the assault on three police officers on Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Chief of Police Steven Skory confirmed today.

An arraignment will be scheduled at a later date.

On Tuesday, January 19, at approximately 9:55 a.m., Wakefield Police responded to a home on Otis Street to perform a well-being check on Pamela Wood. Upon arrival, police and firefighters reportedly located the victim deceased from severe trauma in the home’s basement level.

There, officers also encountered Timothy Martin, who allegedly emerged running and charging the officers while in possession of a knife that he was holding above his head. Two Wakefield officers discharged their guns striking him. The officers performed life-saving efforts on the scene and Martin was transported to Lahey Hospital. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. Martin is under arrest pending arraignment.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that Mr. Timothy Martin had allegedly killed his mother in the residence. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the victim’s home and located two knives.

Five Wakefield Police officers received treatment at area hospitals as a precautionary measure and they have been released. The two officers who fired their service weapons have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.