Sophie A. Campinell, 86

Jul 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 6, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Sophie A. Campinell, 86, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born in Arlington on June 5, 1934 she was the daughter of Xenophon Gounaris and Helen (Deleyanis) Gounaris.

Sophie (Sophia) lived in Somerville, where she met the love of her life Frank (Campi) Campinell at a high school football game. Sophie and Frank were married for 66 years until Frank’s passing, on April 25, 2020. Sophie graduated from Somerville High School, worked as a teller for a number of local banks, and later in her life as a lead receptionist for AT&T, Boston. Throughout her life, she was a devoted mother and loving wife.

Sophie and her husband settled in Wakefield in 1969 and raised their family. She was warm, social, had a great sense of humor, and loved being around her family and friends. Sophia was a smart shopper, had an eye for style and was very creative. Friendly and outgoing, Sophie had a gift for making everyone feel special. Incredibly brave, she faced challenges in her life with great strength and perseverance.

Sophie was the beloved wife of the late Frank Campinell and the loving mother of Marie Campinell, Brian Campinell and his wife Linda and the late Stephen Campinell. Sophie came from a large loving family with many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, Alexander Gounaris and his wife Donna of W. Yarmouth, as well as her sister Ann Palermo and her husband Peter of Chelmsford. She was the dear sister of the late Thomas Gounaris, Charles Gounaris and Katherine (Gounaris) Sullivan. She was the dear friend of her lifelong best friend Theresa Scozzaro of Boynton Beach, Florida and late best friend Sally Chinchillo of Wakefield.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Sophie’s life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in the newspaper and on the funeral home website. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.