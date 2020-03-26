Spring tournaments cancelled with latest school closings

Mar 26, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 26, 2020 edition.

Governor Charlie Baker announced yesterday that all Massachusetts schools will be closed through May 4.

In the sports world, that means the MIAA’s tentative start date of April 27 will be scratched.

This also means that postseason tournaments will be canceled as previously announced by the MIAA.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee recommended last week by a 13-3 vote to not have a spring postseason if the start of the season extended beyond April 27.

Some leagues are beginning to make plans for a potential postseason tournament amongst league members but those are dependent on a start date that is still too far ahead; in an ever-changing landscape, it is impossible to tell at this point if there will be any spring sports at all.