Start of spring sports season postponed by MIAA

Mar 16, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 16, 2020 edition.

Tryouts for the high school spring sports season were originally scheduled to start this week. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association voted last week to delay the start of the season.

The spring season is currently scheduled to begin on March 30.

In a statement announced on Thursday, the MIAA said, “Respecting the fluidity of this situation, this decision will be revisited prior to March 30. This decision is based on available information from numerous health agencies and is made in the best interest of our student-athletes, schools and communities.”

Last night, Governor Charlie Baker ordered a ban on public gatherings of 25 or more people. This most likely means the MIAA will need to reevaluate their start date as March 30 approaches.

The MIAA cancelled all winter state championship games scheduled for this past weekend.