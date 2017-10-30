Storm alert: Overnight storm downs trees, poles; cancels school

NORTH READING — According to the town’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and public safety personnel, Sunday night’s storm has resulted in a significant number of downed trees, tree limbs, utility poles and wires throughout town.

There have also been power outages, isolated ponding on roadways, and in some instances, trees falling on homes. The DPW urges residents to exercise caution when traveling and are thanked for their patience as crews from multiple agencies work to open roads and restore power.

DPW crews have been responding to calls for downed trees and limbs since 11 p.m. Sunday and have removed or pushed aside trees or limbs at 35 locations.

Crews have also been clearing catch basins of leaves and debris. The North Reading Police and Fire Departments has responded to approximately 53 calls since 11 p.m. last night.

The DPW also reports that there is a significant electrical outage in the vicinity of Oakdale Road, as well as isolated outages on residential side streets. The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) reports 170 customers without power and five crews working to restore power at various locations in North Reading.

Schools closed

Due to continued instances of downed trees and wires, as well as a lack of full electrical service at the Middle/High School, the North Reading Public Schools are closed today, Monday, Oct. 30, and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled, including the School Committee meeting, which has been postponed to Nov. 13. There is limited generator power at the Middle/High School.

Residents who have had damage to the electrical service wire from the pole to their home, or their electrical meter, are urged to contact the Fire Department at 978-664-3112.

At this time, the DPW’s primary focus is to open roads, and in many instances crews will need to return at a later time to complete clean up. Residents are reminded not to push downed tree limbs or brush onto streets or sidewalks.

While brush is not permitted at the DPW yard waste center, additional information regarding brush disposal will be announced when it is available.

Important safety information

• Treat every downed utility wire as if it is live.

• Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling. While a road may be open, there may be downed limbs partially obstructing travel lanes. Wet leaves will reduce braking capabilities.

• Those who operate a generator at their home or business are reminded to place it outdoors, facing away from any doors, windows and vents.

• Never use a generator inside a house, basement, or crawl space – not even inside a garage with the door open, due to the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. When possible, place the generator five to 10 feet away from the structure.

For additional information, visit the town’s website at: http://www.northreadingma.gov/node/50023