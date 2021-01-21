Susan Veno, 81

Jan 21, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 21, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Susan (Weadick) Veno, 81, died peacefully on January 14 at her residence in Wakefield following a brief illness surrounded by her immediate family.

Born December 3, 1939, Susan was the loving daughter of the late Mabel and Edward Weadick of Reading.

Susan graduated from Reading High School in 1957 and was the office manager for Prism Construction Company of Wakefield for many years.

Susan, a devoted wife and mother, was an excellent cook who loved spending her winters at her home in Deland, Florida with her husband of 56 years and her summers in her garden or enjoying the sun and surf at Nahant Beach.

Susan is survived by her husband William H., her son William E. both of Wakefield, a sister, Carol Lew of Florida, a brother, Dennis Weadick (wife Katherine) of Nashua, New Hampshire, nephews Matthew, Jeffrey and Michael Weadick, a niece, Kerry Lew, as well as her dearest friends, Norma Maloney and Cynthia Reardon.

Services were private. A memorial service will be held at a future date.