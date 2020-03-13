Taking virus seriously

Mar 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Officials here decided to close schools today and public activities and gatherings have been significantly curtailed as the coronavirus’ impact reaches into every corner of everyday life. Everywhere.

Following is an update from the town:

Upon evaluating COVID-19 (Coronavirus) recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH), the Town of Wakefield will be limiting non-essential public events and gatherings on town property through April 5.

Therefore, effective Friday, March 13:

Wakefield Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13. The duration of closure will be evaluated over the weekend following updates from Governor Baker and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Student families will receive further guidance from Wakefield Superintendent Doug Lyons.

Most public events taking place at Wakefield Public School buildings, including public concerts, outside lessons, and competitions will be cancelled. The School Department will communicate updated information on school closures and school-related events that need to be postponed or cancelled as we learn more.

The Wakefield Senior Center, located at 30 Converse St., will be closed for public activities. Transportation will continue to be available for essential appointments. Staff can be contacted at 781-245-3312.

The Americal Civic Center, located at 467 Main St., will be closed for public activities, including those of the Boys and Girls Club. The Wakefield Food Pantry, located in the basement of the building, will remain open.

The Beebe Library will be closed to the public. Patrons are encouraged to utilize their online collection at https://www.wakefieldlibrary.org/ecollection/.

Organized public and private events in town-owned buildings and on town grounds, including the Common and sporting fields, will be cancelled. Permit holders of scheduled events will be contacted by the Town Administrator’s office for rescheduling options.

The Community Meeting Room in the Public Safety Building, located at 1 Union Street, will be closed. The remainder of the building will remain open for Police and Fire Department business.

Town Hall and Wakefield’s business functions will remain in full operation at this time. Posted public meetings and hearings of the Town’s Boards, Committees, and Commissions will continue as scheduled. Social distancing, including allowing six feet of space between individuals and avoiding physical greetings, is encouraged at these meetings and with all public interactions town-wide.

The above policies are subject to change, should new information or guidance from health officials be received.

Resident Resources

Local updates can be viewed on the Town of Wakefield’s website at www.wakefield.ma.us/covid-updates. Emergency information will be communicated via the CodeRED e-alert system, already in use for parking ban and other emergency messages. Residents who are not signed up should enroll as soon as possible.

The state has set up a 24-hour epidemiology hotline to help individuals determine whether they may have had an exposure and are at greater risk of contracting the virus – call 617-983-6800. Wakefield’s Health department can be reached at 781-246-6375.

Though Town Hall will be open, many resident interactions can be done online. Via the “Online Payment” tab on www.wakefield.ma.us, residents can purchase yard-waste permits, pay property and excise taxes, pay water and sewer bills, and more.

We understand that residents will be exhibiting extreme caution during this period. Those who wish to make a comment during the public participation portion of any public committee meeting during this period may still do so without attending. Residents can utilize a submission form, located on www.wakefield.ma.us/covid-updates, and our Town Administrator’s office will forward the statement to the committee chair to be read on an individual’s behalf. All submissions must be submitted a minimum of two hours before the meeting’s start time.

Wakefield’s Preparedness

Since the beginning of February, the Town of Wakefield’s Town Administrator, Public Health Director, Superintendent of Schools, Police Chief, Fire Chief, DPW Director, IT Director, Communications Manager, and Emergency Management Director have been meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19. Department leaders and other town officials have reviewed and refined the Town’s continuity of operations plan (COOP) and outlined essential personnel so that the Town will continue to operate.

Ruth Clay, Wakefield’s Health Director, is in consistent contact with the CDC and DPH, and our Emergency Manager regularly connects with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

“We are making every effort to stay ahead of this pandemic. I am confident that we have planned for and will be able to execute those plans,” notes Emergency Manager Tom Walsh. “The Town will provide all essential services to the best of our ability because of the many great professionals that work for our community.”