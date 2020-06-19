Tammy Croce Daley, 53

Jun 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 19, 2020 edition.

AMESBURY — Tammy Croce Daley, 53, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, on June 15, 2020. Tammy fought a courageous battle with cancer for nine months. Tammy lived in Amesbury and was a Manager with Stop & Shop.

Tammy is survived by her son, Michael Daley and daughter-in-law, Shannon McDonnough of Melrose; her father Joseph Croce, Jr., of Gloucester; her brothers, Dan and Courtney Croce of Ipswich; James of Gloucester; and Jason Ward of Billerica. She is also survived by her grandmother, Claire Croce of Wakefield and her sister/aunt/friend Gail LeBlanc of Newton, N.H. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and good friends. Tammy was predeceased by her son, Ryan Corey Daley; her mother, Kathleen Doucette and sister, Stacy Conty.

By request of the family, burial will be private. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Paul Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.