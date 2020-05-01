TC spars over new post

May 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 1, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The original town budget for FY 2021 included a new Economic Development Director position. But with the sudden and unexpected economic disaster that has come in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown, that position may be temporarily sacrificed as the town looks for ways to live with a leaner budget.

Earlier this month, after meeting with the Finance Committee’s Forecasting Subcommittee, Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio noted that, due to anticipated revenue shortfalls in local tax receipts and state aid, the town will likely have to trim at least $2.4 million from the FY 2021 budget. One of the ways that Maio proposed reducing the budget was by postponing the creation of the new Economic Development Director position.

Town Council Chairman Edward Dombroski proposed in the meantime creating an Economic Development Council to offer their expertise during the economic recovery and longer term economic development.

The matter will be discussed more fully at the May 25 Town Council Meeting, when Maio will present his full plan for trimming the FY 2021 budget. But several town councilors signaled this week that they will oppose putting this position on hold.

Councilors Mehreen Butt, Jonathan Chines, Julie Smith Galvin and Ann Santos argued that during the recovery from the current economic crisis, having an individual dedicated to helping businesses will be more important than ever.

Dombroski sought to assure the board that the idea was not to drop the position entirely, but merely to postpone filling it as a short-term cost cutting measure.

Further discussion is expected at the May 25 Town Council meeting.

Another issue that was hashed out at this week’s meeting was the Town Council’s annual reorganization. Typically, local elected boards and committees choose new officers at the first meeting following the Town Election. But with the Town Election postponed to June 23 at the earliest, the question arose as to whether the Town Council should wait to reorganize in early July or do it when it would have occurred under normal circumstances in May.

Current Chairman Edward Dombroski said this week that he planned to schedule the reorganization for the May 25 meeting. But several Town Councilors did not want to give Dombroski an additional two weeks as chairman, insisting that the reorganization should take place when it normally would have, on May 11. They argued that since the composition of the Town Council was not changing, there was no need to delay reorganization beyond when it normally would have taken place.

Dombroski thanked councilors for their input, but the issue was not resolved at this week’s meeting.

The Town Council approved a request from the new owners of the Mobil gas station/convenience store at 950 Main St. in Greenwood to increase the capacity of their fuel tanks from 18,000 gallons to 24,000 gallons.

The new owners of the business were represented by attorney Brian McGrail, who told the board that the property would also undergo significant upgrades to make it more attractive. Those upgrades include new pavement and landscaping.

McGrail noted that Fire Chief Michael Sullivan had signed off on the larger fuel tanks and the Zoning Board of Appeals had approved the changes to the site. McGrail said that increasing the fuel capacity would mean fewer deliveries.

Town Councilors reviewed and approved an ethics disclosure from Town Counsel Thomas Mullen that will allow him to potentially answer questions related to Articles 24 and 25 at Annual Town Meeting. The warrant articles are sponsored by The Savings Bank and Mullen serves on the Board of Directors of the bank. The Town Meeting articles seek to rezone certain properties on Main, Avon and Chestnuts streets.

The board reappointed all seven members of the Historical Commission to staggered terms.