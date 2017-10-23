Teal Pumpkin Project
Oct 23, 2017 by Keith Curtis
THe brownies from Troop 69011 met on Friday at Colarusso’s in Reading to decorate pumpkins. They chose to paint them teal for the Teal Pumpkin Project. The girls also discussed food allergies and how to make healthy snack choices. Seated from left to right are Ciera Balfe, Olivia Manzi, Brooke Macaluso, Maeve O’Brien, and Avery Balfe. Standing are Madeline Wedemeier, Paige Bradley, Maura Riley, Megan Van Dorpe and Lisa Letchford.
Published in the October 23, 2017 edition
