How local residents fared in annual Thanksgiving road race

Nov 28, 2017 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — The Eighth Annual Earn Your Turkey 5K was held yesterday around Lake Quannapowitt. It is presented by Active Motion Physical Therapy and continues to grow in popularity.

Over 930 runners ran in yesterday’s race. Following are the finishes of Wakefield runners.

Place Name Age Sex Time

5 Alec Rodgers 19 M 16:44

6 Ryan Kerrigan 37 M 16:46

9 Shawn Conway 47 M 17:59

19 Suzy Macero 44 F 20:05

22 Lauren Sallade 20 F 20:13

23 Lucy Howard 21 F 20:16

27 Gavin MacBeath 47 M 20:26

28 Emily Curran 22 F 20:28

32 Ryan Flanagan 23 M 20:46

51 Victoria Clair 45 F 21:21

52 Bryan Polchlopek 41 M 21:31

53 John Conley 50 M 21:34

54 Ryan Campbell 30 M 21:35

60 Dylan Sellers 21 M 21:43

61 Darren Stead 32 M 21:47

68 Timothy MacLean 38 M 21:58

70 Nate Wilcox 39 M 22:07

72 Samantha Modoono 27 F 22:14

76 Liam Connolly 35 M 22:18

77 Matthew Kerton 46 M 22:23

82 Michael Emerson 44 M 22:50

83 Alex Tsiantos 11 M 22:55

86 Erik Cann 37 M 23:02

90 Marc Laverdiere 11 M 23:06

92 Michael Grassa 25 M 23:09

96 Maeve Recene 13 F 23:15

99 Maeve Conway 18 F 23:20

102 Jack Neal 10 M 23:31

103 Peter McCoubrey 30 M 23:34

106 Glen Curry 37 M 23:44

107 Dave Nelson 35 M 23:46

109 Courtney Leahy 43 F 23:50

110 Sam Bridges 24 M 23:50

112 Esther Carver 38 F 23:53

119 Lisa Laverdiere 41 F 24:01

123 Jonathan Kaufman 39 M 24:14

133 Audie Bridges 68 M 24:23

136 Maggie Scanlon 21 F 24:03

141 Will Riley 12 M 24:30

146 Charan Leng 43 M 24:46

147 Edward Dombroski 41 M 24:56

149 Erin Walsh-Hagan 41 F 24:58

158 Stefanie Alpert 47 F 25:07

160 Marybeth Way 30 F 25:13

171 James Trigilio 13 M 25:27

174 Sarah Grady 19 F 25:28

178 Zachary Emerson 13 M 25:36

188 Jonathan Owen 34 M 25:48

189 Jackie Yandell 22 F 25:49

192 Fiona Recene 11 F 25:54

193 Peter Yandell 53 M 25:55

205 Jack Ahearne 13 M 26:17

214 Jason Li 17 M 26:30

235 Evan Kittredge 38 M 26:45

237 Rob Barrett 43 M 26:47

241 Michael Skeldon 52 M 26:50

247 Matthew Burns 14 M 26:58

248 Dave Stead 32 M 27:00

254 Maggie Wentworth 30 F 27:05

265 Jenny Spiers 58 F 27:17

268 Matthew Russo 24 M 27:25

273 Kimberly Cummings 37 F 27:34

274 Hannah Rodgers 22 F 27:34

275 Sarah Neal 42 F 27:35

276 Tim O’brien 52 M 27:36

277 Melissa Deangelis 41 M 27:39

285 Lily Sallee 10 F 27:51

309 Catherine Dhingra 41 F 28:15

310 Nik Dhingra 10 M 28:15

312 Adam Way 33 M 28:19

313 Kelcey Conley 21 F 28:26

320 Kate Stevens 50 F 28:34

322 Jennifer Olivieri 42 F 28:35

323 Gianna Tringale 20 F 28:35

336 Trevor Veilleux 10 M 28:57

342 Stacey Curran 47 F 29:05

344 Marcus Ahle 31 M 29:06

352 Colleen Kurti 44 F 29:14

358 Scott Wetmore 63 M 29:20

361 Elizabeth Sellers 49 F 29:24

363 Chloe Leng 8 F 29:27

366 Julie Kingsley 44 F 29:29

370 Rob Roos 47 M 29:33

371 Caroline Capistran 17 F 29:33

382 Lucy Skeldon 53 F 29:49

383 Samantha Seabury 13 F 29:52

384 Eileen Delory 23 F 29:53

387 Rebecca Mitchell 24 F 29:55

394 Jack Seabury 26 M 29:58

396 Sharon Seabury 49 F 29:59

398 Madeline Seabury 13 F 30:00

399 Francis MacNeil 47 M 30:00

413 Hannah Melanson 20 F 30:24

422 Robert Zacharski 54 M 30:30

452 Mike Goguen 42 M 31:02

453 Burke Apfelbaum 5 M 31:02

454 Amy Apfelbaum 39 F 31:02

455 Susan Veilleux 46 F 31:02

456 Mark Goodwin 53 M 31:04

465 Molly Recene 7 F 31:15

466 Edward Jennings 37 M 31:16

471 Maureen Recene 43 F 31:18

489 Charles Bridges 29 M 31:46

494 Avery York 20 F 31:51

496 Marc Trachtenberg 39 M 31:52

502 Christian Tiongson 30 M 32:01

509 Kelsey Delaney 25 F 32:08

511 Maddy Spiers 25 F 32:09

514 Olivia Spiers 20 F 32:11

528 Becca Bertrand 32 F 32:34

551 Jennifer Bray 30 F 32:55

552 Sean McCarthy 28 M 32:55

562 Mary O’Connell 55 F 33:04

576 Julianne Muse 23 F 33:21

580 Lauren Archambault 23 F 33:25

583 Joanne Pacor 36 F 33:35

588 Bronwen Evans 31 F 33:44

592 Thuy Dang 47 F 33:51

595 Quin Wilcox 9 F 33:53

599 Maura Barrett 9 F 34:01

602 Madeline Trigilio 15 F 34:03

603 Dhevi Leng 6 M 34:03

604 Erin Wilcox 37 F 34:05

606 Shellie Kerrigan 37 F 34:08

611 Jolyn Kittredge 38 F 34:11

615 Ken Duval 48 M 34:14

616 Lily Duval 12 F 34:15

628 Meghan MacBeath 14 F 34:28

643 Katie Barrett 34 F 34:54

645 Sydney York 22 F 34:57

646 Adam Smigielski 26 M 34:57

647 Samantha Ahle 29 F 34:58

650 Robert York 52 M 34:59

653 Chris Kroon 40 M 35:13

654 Meredith Kroon 37 F 35:13

668 Amelia Polchlopek 9 F 35:34

670 Evelyn Graeff 40 F 35:37

682 Cecilia Polchlopek 44 F 35:48

685 Kristen Nelson 35 F 35:53

691 Heather MacBeath 16 F 35:59

701 Matt O’Brien 11 M 36:30

703 Cheryl Conte 46 F 36:40

704 Alisa Bennett 35 F 36:42

710 Andrea Marino 27 F 36:51

716 Molly Burns 8 F 36:59

719 Caroline Burns 8 F 37:02

720 Peter Burns 50 M 37:03

735 Daniel Kidder 9 M 37:14

736 Arianne Kidder 35 F 37:15

737 Shannon McDonald 7 F 37:16

738 Laurel Renzi 7 F 37:16

739 John McDonald 39 M 37:16

740 Ashley Renzi 39 F 37:17

741 Julia Kuks 33 F 37:17

747 Judith Jacoby 64 F 37:29

756 Brandon Needleman 32 M 37:53

757 Nicole Depalma 30 F 38:03

758 Lisa Depalma 33 F 38:03

761 Julie King 47 F 38:24

770 Steven Previte 64 M 38:33

774 Peter Veilleux 43 M 38:41

780 Rae Ann York 52 F 39:29

792 Christine Cogavin 40 F 40:04

795 Mary Keating-Dawson 63 F 40:15

796 Lily Dawson 23 F 40:16

797 Elspeth Bridges 28 F 40:16

798 Andrea Kerton 40 F 40:16

834 Nancy Burt 40 F 43:47

847 Krissy Nowell 40 F 44:25

860 Don Valerio 58 M 46:33

861 Michele MacBeath 48 F 46:43

862 Patricia MacBeath 81 F 46:43

868 Melissa Fulkerson 36 F 48:09

876 Lillian Biggs 9 F 48:53

877 Jordan Loftus 9 M 48:57

890 Christina Loftus 39 F 50:50

891 Moncia O’Brien 10 F 50:59

892 Kelly O’Brien 45 F 51:00

894 Ashley Carney 23 F 51:10

905 Julie Galvin 48 F 52:42

910 Kelly O’Brien 30 F 55:05

911 Michael O’Brien 30 F 55:05

912 Kasey Calabro 28 F 55:05

914 Kevin Calabro 28 M 55:06

935 Andrew MacBeath 18 M 1:04:21

936 Len MacBeath 86 M 1:04:21