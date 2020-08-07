The Lynnfield Art Guild Art Show at MarketStreet Lynnfield has been canceled

The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) is sorry to report that as of this evening, Thursday, August 6, the art show scheduled for MarketStreet’s outdoor Sidewalk Shop to Table on Saturday, August 8 has been canceled by the Lynnfield Board of Health. According to MarketStreet’s management, the Board of Health canceled the Art Show portion of the event out of a concern for large crowds, especially given the Commonwealth’s recent uptick in positive COVID-19 numbers. The Guild and MarketStreet look forward to working together to create future safely distanced events.

