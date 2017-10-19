Melrose Station supports ‘Greenlight a Vet’ project

Oct 19, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 20, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The Residence at Melrose Station (www.residencemelrosestation.com) located at 158 Essex St., announces that the community will be participating in “Greenlight A Vet,” a campaign created by Walmart to create visible national support for U.S. veterans by having businesses and households display a green colored light. The Residence at Melrose Station is collaborating with CAREtenders Visiting Nurse Association on the campaign and providing free green light bulbs to the public.

Those who would like to participate are invited to pick up a free green light bulb at The Residence at Melrose Station from October 23 through November 10 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The green bulb is then to be used, preferably outside, in place of an existing regular light bulb for the month of November, or beyond, to show your support and appreciation for our veterans.

The Greenlight a Vet campaign is designed to raise awareness and support for men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Learn more about it at greenlightavet.com.

Owned and operated by LCB Senior Living (www.lcbseniorliving.com), the Residence at Melrose Station offers the area’s finest independent, assisted, and memory care assisted living for local seniors.

Further information can be found on the community’s website (www.residencemelrosestation.com) or by calling 781-620-8990.