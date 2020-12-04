The virus numbers keep rising

Dec 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 4, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Positive COVID-19 cases keep rising throughout town.

In the school system, for example, Supt. Doug Lyons and his team are wrestling with more cases while trying to keep buildings open. Yesterday, Lyons wrote:

“I am writing to inform you that since our correspondence yesterday, we have 4 new cases to report. We have 1 student case at WMHS, 1 student case at Walton and 2 staff cases to report. One staff case at Doyle and one staff member on a special education transportation vehicle. Our school nurses and our Board of Health have completed contact tracing and have communicated with families. As a result of this work nurses were able to determine that there were close contacts with staff, but no close contacts with the new student cases.

“As I am sure you know, we cannot provide specific information about members of our school community who tested positive. A close contact is defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet of the person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period. Per the Board of Health, all close contacts should be tested and must self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to the person who tested positive, regardless of the test result. We are also following all Department of Public Health protocols, including collaborating with our local Board of Health to complete contact tracing.

“These new cases, when added to the Wakefield COVID data dashboard numbers, bring our total active and recovered cases to 39 students and 10 staff members. As stated above, these new cases have been reported to the Wakefield Board of Health, the Mass Department of Public Health (DPH), and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Due to the fact that we have been able to effectively contact trace we will be continuing in our hybrid schedules.

“To further prevent transmission of the virus to other staff and students, we will continue to sanitize the schools. We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue teaching and learning. Our students in quarantine will be provided with guidance and support from their current teachers and counselors regarding remote learning expectations. Teachers will continue to provide instruction, structure, and an emotional connection to the classroom during a time that we know will be challenging for those students and families involved.

“For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/about-covid-19-testing#where-can-get-a-test?-.

“You can also find a map of testing sites at https://memamaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=eba3f0395451430b9f631cb095febf13. Please contact us immediately should you or someone in your home begin to show symptoms.

“We are committed to timely communication to support all of our families. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact me, Doug Lyons at doug.lyons@wpsk12.org or Kara Mauro at kara.mauro@wpsk12.org.

“If there is additional transmission as a result of these cases or another separate case, we will send out another message immediately,” Lyons wrote.

According to the state dashboard data released yesterday, the town has had 681 positive cases since officials began keeping track, up from 614 cases in last week’s report. The town’s average daily incidence rate over the past 14 days is 33.2; it was 28.5 last week. Wakefield’s positivity is 5.39 percent; last week it was 3.78 percent

Both the state and the town remain in the yellow category. This week there were 97 red communities (up 16, and equal 27.6% of all state communities). There were 138 yellow communities (down 8, 39.3% of all communities). If you combine red and yellow, there is a total of 235, or 67 percent, of all communities in the commonwealth.

Cases are growing much faster than tests statewide, which is also true in Middlesex County. The past two days alone are significantly higher. In the last 10 days there have been more than 2,000 cases 4 times, more than 3000 one time, more than 4000 twice (including the 2-day period in November) and yesterday over 6000 cases. In the last 10 days Middlesex County has had over 1000 cases twice.

Since Nov. 2 cases have increased 48.5% while tests have increased just 39.6%. Hospitalizations have increased 182.3% in just one month. Deaths have increased 8.5%.