Think big by shopping small Nov. 27-30

Nov 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 19, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Experience Wakefield and shop locally for special sales and events at participating merchants Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30.

For details and the most up-to-date merchant list, visit www.wakefieldcoop.com/ShopSmall or find the event on Facebook @#ShopSmall01880.

The event is sponsored by Wakefield Co-operative Bank in partnership with the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce and Wakefield Main Streets.

If you’re a business interested in participating, please contact Jennie, jterry@wcbbank.com.

—————

These are uncertain times. Everywhere, governments are halting international travel, ordering people to stay home, and shuttering non-essential businesses. These measures are designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19 and keep people safe.

For many, including service industry staff and healthcare workers, the impact of these measures can be devastating. The same is true for independent business owners—especially those in the infancy of their entrepreneurial journeys. Many have been forced to close their doors. Some may not reopen.

While large chains and e-commerce continue to grow and thrive, many consumers are committed to shopping locally. In fact, about 90 percent of Americans shop with local businesses at least once a week and as many of 42 percent of them visit more frequently. Shopping with major chains may have an added convenience factor, but shopping locally has many more benefits.

Here are just a few reasons to encourage people in your community to shop with small, local businesses as frequently as possible.

Keep it in the neighborhood

When consumers shop local, the money they spend goes directly to support those within the community, rather than being filtered away to other states or even countries. Money spent at local stores and restaurants supports business owners within the neighborhood, as well as their employees. Directing funds to these individuals gives them the spending power to further support local businesses, powering neighborhood economies.

Creating jobs at home

Shopping locally increases the rate of business at your favorite neighborhood establishments. When business and revenue both increase, it’s much more likely that a small business will be able to hire more employees. This creates jobs within your own neighborhood, rather than pushing jobs to other areas. If your community is struggling with employment, shopping locally can help create more jobs and improve the economy in your town.

Personalized service

A small business owner is going to go the extra mile to make you happy. Local businesses are owned by your neighbors and friends, they care about you and are invested in the well-being of your community and its future