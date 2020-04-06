Thomas F. Callahan Jr., 90

Apr 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 6, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Thomas F. Callahan Jr., 90, of Wakefield, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Boston on March 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Helen (McCarthy) Callahan.

Mr. Callahan was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1947 and had attended Northeastern University. He had been a Wakefield resident since 1957. Mr. Callahan was a retired electrical engineer in robotics at the Artificial Intelligence Lab at M.I.T., Symbolics and Lisp Machine. After retiring from M.I.T., he was one of the founders of a startup company The Thinking Machine, and was instrumental in the creation of the Connection Machine computer.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Mr. Callahan was a member of the West Side Social Club, Winthrop Yacht Club, Quannapowitt Yacht Club and the M.I.T Century Club.

Mr. Callahan enjoyed wintering in Venice, Florida, spending time with his family, traveling with a good group of friends, spending time in his workshop, boating and enjoyed his favorite team the New England Patriots.

Mr. Callahan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Norton) Callahan, his son Thomas Callahan and wife Betty of Reading, his three daughters; Cynthia Dickey and husband David of Yarmouth, Linda Callahan Thurlow of York, Maine and Brenda Hudd and husband Stephen of Wakefield; his brother John Callahan and wife Cathy of Tewksbury and his sister Agnes Burlone and husband Fred of Halifax. He is also survived by his eight grandsons; Matthew and Kevin Callahan, David and Christopher Dickey, Daniel and Ryan Thurlow, Thomas and Patrick Hudd. Mr. Callahan was predeceased by his three sisters; Marie Belanger, Ann Dicicco and Joan Sablock.

A special thank you to Maureen and Joanna of Care Dimensions, and Audrey Hall for taking such wonderful care of our Dad.

A celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.