Thomas J. Driscoll Jr., 84

Oct 5, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 5, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Thomas J. Driscoll Jr., 84, loving husband and father, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Tom was born in Medford and was the middle child of Thomas and Alice Driscoll. He graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Boston’s North End in 1953 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stonehill College. Tom served in the Army Reserves and was a very proud American.

In 1957, he met the love of his life, Anne Germaine Landry, at a dance at Hills Boathouse on the shores of Lake Quannapowit. During their 60 years of marriage, which they just celebrated this past July, Tom and Gerry settled down not far from his treasured Lake Quannapowitt and raised two children, Tim and Joanne. Tom was a devoted, supportive family man. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, hosting backyard BBQs, sailing on Lake Quannapowitt, summer trips to Maine and Nova Scotia. Tom was a diehard Boston sports fan and watched all the Patriots and Red Sox games. The Fourth of July in Wakefield was one of Tom’s favorite days, and he enjoyed hosting a big party and watching the parade as it went right by the end of his street. You could always see him at his children’s and then grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. Tom was a proud father and grandfather.

Tom was a very personable and outgoing guy. This served him well in his 30-year career working in sales. Tom was devoted to his Catholic faith and very proud of his Irish heritage. He and Gerry enjoyed their time with friends at the North Shore Irish Association. He was the former president of the organization and loved attending the dances and listening to the Irish bands that performed. Tom was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alice, and his sister, Doris Kalis. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Gerry; son Tim and his wife, Sophie Giamos, and their children, Thomas, Mackenzie and Tess Driscoll of Allen, Texas; and daughter Joanne, her husband, Robert Murphy, and their children Emma and Aidan Murphy of Wakefield; his sister, Janice Meade, and her husband, John, of Hanover, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Arrangements are with McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Driscoll Family Fund, The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield MA.