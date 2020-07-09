Three arrested on drug charges

Jul 9, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 9, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Police assisted detectives from the Massachusetts State Police yesterday with the arrest and booking of three New York men after they allegedly picked up a package containing drugs that had been shipped to the UPS Store on Lincoln Street.

When the arrests were made shortly after noon, police said, one of the men was holding a package containing 8,000 grams of MDMA, a synthetic designer drug commonly referred to as “ecstacy” or “molly.”

Arrested were Wu Xaio Yang, 20, of Brooklyn, NY; Jinhang Liu, 32, of Brooklyn, NY; and Yong Xia Zheng, 33, of Flushing, NY.

Following their arrests, the three men were taken to the Wakefield Police Station for booking before being transported to State Police headquarters in Woburn.

————

At about 8 a.m. yesterday, police took a report of van that had been vandalized while at a construction site on North Avenue. Police said that a piece on concrete was used to smash the driver’s window of the 2015 Ford van, which had been parked behind a building.

————

At about 11:15 yesterday morning, a Lowell Street pharmacy reported a possibly fraudulent prescription had been called in to the store.

————

Just before 11:30 a.m. yesterday, a caller from Myrtle Avenue told police that a Craftsman mulching lawnmower valued at about $200 had been stolen when left outside unattended for a brief period.

————

There were no injuries but one driver was cited and one vehicle had to be towed after a crash between a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2020 Subaru Impreza at Salem and Pleasant streets at about 2:15 yesterday afternoon. The Fire Department and Cataldo Ambulance also responded.

————

A 64-year-old Wakefield man will be summonsed to court for driving with a suspended license after police stopped his 2012 Acura on Albion Street at about 2:15 p.m. yesterday.

————

A man complaining of a head injury was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital by Cataldo Ambulance following a crash at Salem Street and Wharton Park just after 5 p.m. yesterday. Police said that the crash involved a 2006 Mazda CXS and a 2014 Toyota Camry.

————

A Chapman Road resident called police at about 6:15 p.m. yesterday to report a case on unemployment fraud.

————

The Fire Department responded to eight calls yesterday. Four of those were for medical aid.