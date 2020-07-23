Three promoted at Fire Department

Jul 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Fire Chief Michael Sullivan is pleased to announce three promotions within the department.

Captain Thomas M. Purcell III has been promoted to the new position of Deputy Fire Chief, Lieutenant David A. Shinney has been promoted to Fire Captain and Firefighter Gary F. Hill has been promoted to Fire Lieutenant. All three were sworn in yesterday.

Deputy Thomas Purcell is a 24-year member of the department. He is a life-long resident and a graduate of the Wakefield High School Class of 1984. Purcell has an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection and Safety Technology from North Shore Community College, A Bachelor of Science in Fire Science from Anna Maria College and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration also from Anna Maria College. He is a graduate of the Chief Fire Officer Management Program offered by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Purcell holds numerous certifications, including Fire Officer I, II and III, Fire Instructor I and II and Fire Inspector I and II. He is also a certified Emergency Medical Technician.

The Deputy Fire Chief’s position is a new recently negotiated administrative position and Purcell will be working closely with the Fire Chief Sullivan and the Fire Prevention Officer.

Captain David Shinney is a 25-year member of the Wakefield Fire Department. He is a life-long Wakefield resident and a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 1986. Shinney is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served four years as a military Police officer. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection and Safety Technology from North Shore Community College and is a certified Emergency Medical Technician. He holds numerous professional certifications including Firefighter I/II, Fire Officer I and II and Fire Instructor I. Shinney is also a credentialed Fire Prevention Officer I & II. Captain Shinney will be assigned as the department’s new Fire Prevention Officer, filling the vacancy created by the departure of Captain John Walsh, who has transferred over to be the Shift Commander for Group 3.

Lieutenant Gary Hill has a total of 20 years in the fire service, working four years with the Needham Fire Department before transferring over to Wakefield to serve an additional 16 years. Hill holds an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection and Safety Technology from North Shore Community College and is working towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Services Management from Columbia Southern University. Lieutenant Hill is a certified Emergency Medical Technician/Paramedic and is certified to the level of Firefighter I/II. He will be assigned to Group 3 as the Lieutenant on Ladder 1 under Captain John Walsh.

All three officers were sworn in during a brief ceremony at the Public Safety Building on July 21, 2020. Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan was pleased with the promotions, wishing all three members well in their newly appointed positions.