Three Warriors named M.L. volleyball All-Stars

May 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s volleyball coaches recently voted on All-Stars for the 2021 Fall 2 season.

Three members of the Wakefield High volleyball team were selected as All-Stars: senior captain Clara Butler, junior Mia Desruisseaux and junior Maddy Seabury.

The Warriors, led by first-year head coach Kayla Wyland, finished their season with an overall record of 7-5. While there was no state tournament this season, Wakefield competed in the Middlesex League playoffs where they defeated Reading in a five-set thriller. It was Wakefield’s first victory over Reading in program history (10 seasons).

Butler had 225 assists as Wakefield’s setter. She also led the team with 64 serving aces and contributed 31 kills and 95 digs.

“Having Clara as our setter this year helped set us up for success. She is an absolutely incredible setter – one of the best I have seen,” said Wyland. “Her presence and consistency on the court brought the team together and allowed us to do our best. Clara showed up every day giving her all and wanting to push herself. She is a dedicated and hardworking athlete. The team and I will miss her very much next year.”

Seabury led the attack for Wakefield with 96 kills. She was second on the team with 25 aces and first in total blocks with 16. She also added 43 digs.

“Maddy has been a rock for us throughout the entire season,” said Wyland. “She has the capability to get the team together and bring the intensity up. When she gets a kill it adds an extra layer of energy and enthusiasm to the whole team. She is such a well-rounded player – hitting, passing, serving and blocking. I was so happy with her leadership and I am looking forward to having her back next year.”

Desruisseaux’s numbers proved her versatility. She was second on the team with 67 kills, third in aces with 19, third in digs with 108 and tied for third in serve receptions with 23.

“Mia brought so much to the team this year,” said Wyland. “She is not only a hardworking, athletic player but she also has so much to add when it comes to technicality on the floor and strategy. She is someone who works just as hard mentally as physically. Having her as an outside allowed for our offense to continue to be a force. She is relentless; another player that I am so glad to be coming back next year.”

Freedom champion Melrose led the Freedom balloting with four selections. Wakefield was next with three followed by two each from Burlington and Wilmington. Winchester and Lexington each had three All-Stars in the Liberty Division. Arlington had two while Belmont, Woburn and Reading each had one.

2021 FALL 2 M.L. ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name School Position Class

Emily Hudson MVP Melrose Middle SR

Elena Soukos Melrose Outside JR

Eva Haralabatos Melrose Setter SR

Autumn Whelan Melrose Libero JR

Samantha Mirra Burlington Outside SR

Shannon Joyce Burlington Setter SR

Clara Butler Wakefield Setter SR

Maddy Seabury Wakefield Middle JR

Mia Desruisseaux Wakefield Outside JR

Khrystyna Fedynyak Wilmington Outside SR

Alyssa Fricia Wilmington Libero JR

Liberty Division

Tia Fiorentino MVP Winchester Outside SR

Lauren Tian Winchester RS SO

Grace Thompson Winchester Middle SR

Nathalie Pak Lexington Setter SR

Eden Vachtel Lexington Outside SR

Julia Griffiths Lexington Middle JR

Fiona Rigby Arlington Outside SO

Mia Maxwell Arlington Outside SR

Samantha Lim Belmont Setter SR

Jamie Bordonaro Woburn Libero SR

Anica Chang Reading Outside SR