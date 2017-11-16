Timothy Grace, 42

Nov 16, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 17, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Timothy Grace, 42, lived from September 23, 1975 to November 8, 2017. He passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest. During his life, Tim was a man with an incredible sense of humor who always knew how to make those around him smile and laugh, and valued his strong Catholic faith.

Timothy was a devoted son, brother, husband, and father. He always made his wife’s day by bringing her an iced coffee, even in the middle of winter. He would do anything for his daughter. As her best friend, he dressed up as the Cowardly Lion to accompany her as Dorothy, this past Halloween. He made every effort to see his extended family, even though they were scattered across the country.

For those that knew him well, Tim was a condiment connoisseur, rating the condiment inventory of others’ refrigerators when they least expected it, and stocking his own fridge with the finest pickles. One of his hidden talents was making cranberry sauce, a staple on the family table at Thanksgiving.

Tim was a passionate sports fan. In high school, he lettered in both basketball and baseball at Tewksbury Memorial High School. At home, his television was always tuned in to all the Boston and West Virginia sports. He coached his daughter’s little league baseball team and he followed the local Melrose Red Raiders football team. He was also an avid skier.

Tim earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where he served as president in his senior year. As an alumni, he went back to support his alma mater working for the West Virginia Foundation.

In death, Timothy joins his younger brother Paul Jr., who preceded him in death.

He lives on in the memories and spirits of his wife, Katie F. (Cowden) Grace and daughter, Devon K. Grace of Melrose; parents, Paul and Kathleen (Todd) Grace of North Carolina; sister, Kelly McKenzie and her husband Daniel of North Carolina; grandmother, Joan Grace of New York; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; and his cat, Francy P. Grace.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Wednesday, November 15. A Mass was held at the St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, 9 Herbert Street, Melrose, on Thursday, November 16. An after gathering followed at the Knights of Columbus, 23 West Foster Street, Melrose immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to a charity of your choice. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com