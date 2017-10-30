Tonight’s School Com. meeting canceled

Posted on: Monday, October 30, 2017

A LARGE pine tree that fell across Oakdale Road during Sunday’s storm is cut up by a worker this morning to clear the road. (Al Pereira/Advanced Photo)

NORTH READING — Due to  the power outage at North Reading Middle/High School caused by Sunday’s storm, the North Reading School Committee scheduled for this evening, Monday, October 30, has been cancelled. 

According to Superintendent of Schools Jon C. Bernard, the agenda items for tonight’s meeting will be entertained at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the School Committee on Monday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Lab at North Reading Middle/High School.

