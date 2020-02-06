Tourney Time

Feb 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Boys’ hockey, hoop teams are dancing

Published in the February 6, 2020 edition.

Two Warrior teams got their state tournament tickets punched early this week.

The Wakefield boys’ hockey team beat Beverly 5-2 last night at Ray Bourque Arena on the campus of Endicott College to officially earn their spot in the Div. 2 North State Tournament.

The Warriors got multi-point games from captain Chris Coombs (2 asst.), Brendan Vacca (1 G, 1 asst.) and Oliver Miller (1 G, 1 asst.). Captain Cam Souza, Cal Tryder and Howie Melanson also scored goals.

The Warriors are now 9-6-2 on the season.

That came one night after the boys’ basketball team emphatically punched their ticket with a 69-63 victory in Belmont, bringing their record to 11-5.

It was Wakefield’s fifth win in a row.

It was Belmont’s first league home loss since the 2016-17 season. Belmont is the reigning Div. 2 North champion. They are currently at the top of the Middlesex League standings with a 12-3 overall record and an 11-2 league record. Their only two league losses have come to Freedom opponents in Wakefield and Watertown.

The Warriors were led by 28 points from Brett Okundaye and 24 from captain Ryan Marcus.

Both teams won’t play their last regular season game until two weeks from now. They will focus on getting a higher seed in their final handful of games.

Full stories of these games will appear at a later date.