Town Council begins new year Monday

Jan 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 10, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — After a quick break for the holidays, the Town Council opens its 2020 business Monday night at 6:30 in the big studio at the WCAT facility in the back of Wakefield Memorial High.

According to the agenda posted on the town’s website, councilors plan to make the following appointments: one person for the remainder of a three-year term on the Human Rights Commission; election and Town Meeting workers; and someone to fill a vacant seat on the Retirement Board.

There will be a public hearing at 7:05 p.m. for a Stock Transfer and Change of Officer/Director License Amendment for S&M Liquors on Water Street.

Councilors will begin their review of municipal department’s fiscal year 2021 budgets. Those spending proposals include Legal, Election Expense, Finance Committee, Conservation Commission, Board of Appeals, Fire Alarm/Traffic Signals, Animal Inspector, Parking Clerk, Council on Aging, Recreation, Veteran Services, Street Lights, Historical Commission, Unemployment, Reserve Fund and Professional Medical.

A representative of the Traffic Advisory Committee will present recommendations for restricted 2-hour parking on Cedar Street from Albion Street to Gould Street Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with the allotment of residential parking permits; an allotment of 10 visitor parking permits for The Cedar Gardens Association at 98 Cedar St.; and the allotment of 4 merchant parking permits for The Children’s Gathering at the corner of Albion and Cedar streets.

The Town Council has been asked to give permission to the Council on Aging, the Fire Department and the Beebe Library to accept donations.

The Meghan Burnett Foundation is also donating a scoreboard and a flagpole for the new softball facility planned behind the Woodville School, now known as Blatz Field.

Councilors are also scheduled to grant Common Victualler, Entertainment and Class II Renewal licenses.

Additionally, the Town Council will discuss a request from the buyer of some town-owned land on Redfield Road to lower the purchase price of $14,500 for the cost of demolition.

Chairman Edward Dombroski is also scheduled to give updates on the Envision Wakefield Revitalization project and the MassDOT Complete Streets grant.