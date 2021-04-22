Town Council candidates on Lakeside development

Apr 22, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 22, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — To help inform voters ahead of the April 27 Town Election, the Daily Item posed two questions to the candidates running for Town Council and two questions to those running for School Committee. We are running their responses in four installments this week.

Today we present the responses of Town Council candidates Julie Smith-Galvin, Anne Danehy and Brandon Flanagan to our question about development around the Lake. The three candidates are vying for two seats on the board.

Question: The former American Mutual/Comverse property at the head of the Lake has been vacant for years. There is currently a proposal to build multi-unit housing. Assuming that the site is going to be developed, what do you see as the best use for the property?

BRANDON FLANAGAN: The Comverse Property has been vacated for years and its fate seems sealed with the proposed 485 units. It comes as no surprise that I remain incredibly concerned with how this development will impact our community. The increased traffic will create new interruptions to daily life, further strain Wakefield’s already crumbling roadways. As a parent of four, I remain incredibly concerned with the massive influx of people and its impact on the Dolbeare school. With two children currently attending Dolbeare, I recognize that classrooms are either at, or near capacity. This added pressure to the classroom will strain the teachers’ ability to effectively educate students at such a young and important age.

Since launching my campaign, I have stated my desire for Wakefield to reinvest in the community while introducing new concepts with a fresh perspective. Rather than defaulting to large housing units, let’s consider some “outside the box” thinking? If most residents agree the Lake is Wakefield’s primary attraction then perhaps leveraging the Lake as a means to develop a large recreational space, owned by the town will create long-term, sustainable revenue. The concept of establishing non-resident paid parking, water-based recreational activities (during summer and winter), new ball fields, courts, rinks (indoor and outdoor) is a long-term plan that benefits the town financially, improves quality of life, creates more “green space,” and provides a source of recreation for our youth. With commitment, determination and some new thinking, I believe town leadership could adopt a plan that benefits generations of Wakefield residents to come.

ANNE DANEHY: My goal is always to minimize residential taxes and maximize services. I would definitely like to see a large business go in there since they are taxed at double the rate as a residential taxpayer and they put less stress on local services. It would be great if we could encourage a business, that would enhance quality of life for our residents to locate there.

I think a sports complex, like Essex Sports Center in Middleton would be a great benefit to our community. I envision it housing indoor soccer and lacrosse, a swimming pool, an ice hockey rink and other recreational activities. It could also include a restaurant and a coffee shop. When I was on the School Committee I remember the problem for the hockey teams was being able to secure ice time and having to travel far to play. This could help. We also have more athletes who are choosing to play a sport all year round. Having indoor facilities would be great. Again, the goal is to have large businesses that offset our residential tax rate and also bring a needed business to town to benefit residents and enhance our quality of life.

JULIE SMITH-GALVIN: The land at the head of the lake is a 24-acre, privately-owned property located in a Limited Business Zone that was last assessed at over $16 million. I think it is correct to assume that this site is going to be redeveloped. Given the property’s easy access to the highway, the likely options range from retail to office/lab space to residential. With the current downturn in retail and office space demand, I am not surprised by the landowner’s desire to build a multi-unit housing complex.

Personally, I also would like to see it include some limited retail, including restaurant or café options, that would expand the public’s enjoyment of our beautiful Lake. An attractive mixed-use center would bring vibrancy to this area while also providing needed housing options. The size, lighting and ultimate design will be a matter of extensive input as the developer works with local town boards to obtain the necessary approvals. The developer has already started to engage key stakeholders, including the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt, and others will have an opportunity to provide opinions as plans are presented.

To that end, I will insist that any type of development on this parcel meet three key requirements: (1) it must preserve and enhance public access around the Lake, adding more green space and offering services like public restrooms and water stations; (2) it must respect our Lake, its water quality, view shed and importance as a recreational and flood management asset; and (3) it must integrate with the remainder of town. I would like to see the developers introduce creative ways to encourage occupants and visitors to use downtown businesses, services and public transportation.

—

[Tomorrow we conclude our candidate interviews with responses from School Committee hopefuls to our final question.]