Town Council meets at 6 p.m.

Apr 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 6, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Adhering to its meeting method in the time of coronavirus, the Town Council will come together remotely tonight beginning at 6 to discuss a future municipal election and to hear an update on COVID-19.

The agenda is a short but important one. You can watch it at https://zoom.us/j/787726485. The meeting ID is 787 726 485. If you do not have a camera or microphone on your computer you may use the following dial-in number: 1-646-558-8656, meeting ID 787 726 485. The council has asked that you only use dial-in or computer and not both as feedback will distort the meeting.

Councilors are expected to vote to put off the originally-scheduled 2020 Town Election. It was supposed to be Tuesday, April 28.

Town officials in the area have set annual elections and Town Meetings to specific rescheduled dates, but according to a memo sent out by state elections personnel, their vote to do so does not have to include a set date. This makes sense, since so much is unknown about the immediate future.

Additionally, Town Council Chairman Ed Dombroski and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio will provide the latest coronavirus response update.

The next two weeks are considered to be critical ones as more testing is done, more cases are confirmed and, sadly, more Americans succumb to the coronavirus.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 12,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth; 2,632 in Middlesex County and 46 in Wakefield.