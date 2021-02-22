Town Council meets tonight

Feb 22, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 22, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — More FY 2022 departmental budget requests are on tap for tonight’s Town Council meeting.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a citizen petition asking the Town Council to place a non-binding public opinion advisory question regarding the Wakefield Warrior logo on the April 27 Town Election ballot. The proposed question would read, “Do you support keeping the Wakefield Logo with Native American imagery, as Wakefield Memorial High School’s logo?”

The largest budget on tonight’s agenda is that of the Fire Department, which as requesting $6,057,188 for FY 2022, a $215,882 (3.7 percent) increase over the current year’s budget.

The Health Department budget is also before the Town Council tonight. The Health Department is seeking $277,023 for FY 2022, an increase of $7,983 (2.97 percent).

Other budgets on the Town Council’s agenda tonight include the Animal Inspector, the Parking Clerk, General Insurance, Medicare and Worker’s Comp.

A COVID-19 update become a standing agenda item in the past year, and tonight is no exception. Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio and local health officials will provide the update.

The Town Council will also consider a request from DPW Director Joseph Conway for authorization to auction surplus equipment. The list includes lawn mowers, plows, a snow blower, a tractor and several vehicles.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a request for a one-day liquor license for Hartshorne House to sell beer for their second-annual virtual event on March 13, 2021.

In addition, the board will consider a request from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to amend the Change of Manager application to add the number of hours per week the manager intends to be on the licensed premises.

The Town Council will also vote on a request from Beebe Library to accept and expend gifts in the amount of $22.95 from various donors.

As always, tonight’s agenda will include a public participation period near the beginning of the meeting. Any member of the public who wishes to address the Town Council may do so in one of two ways.

They may submit any comments or concerns to https://www.wakefield.ma.us/public-participation at least two hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Alternatively, members of the public are invited to participate via the Zoom virtual meeting. In the event further deliberation or action is warranted, any issues raised may be included as an item on a future Town Council Agenda.

Tonight’s meeting will be conducted remotely via Zoom teleconferencing. Consistent with the Governor’s orders suspending certain provisions of the Open Meeting Law and banning gatherings of more than 10 people, this meeting will be conducted by remote participation to the greatest extent possible.

The public may not physically attend this meeting, but every effort will be made to allow the public to view and/or listen to the meeting in real time. Persons who wish to do so are invited to use the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89393228892.

If you do not have a camera or microphone on your computer you may use the following dial in number: 1-301-715-8592 Meeting ID 893 9322 8892. Please only use dial in or computer and not both, as audio feedback will distort the meeting. This meeting will be audio and video recorded.