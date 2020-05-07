Town defers to state on mask order

May 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 7, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Boards of Health in Wakefield and Melrose last night rescinded their orders requiring masks in public places, but that doesn’t mean that anything has changed or that you’re now free to go barefaced. The order was only revoked because the governor’s order, which went into effect yesterday, is even more restrictive and supersedes the local order anyway.

Board members made it clear that they were simply removing the local order to avoid any confusion with the state order. It was noted that the orders were very similar, except that the state order requires masks for everyone age 2 and older (the local orders started at age 5) and the state requires face covering when outside if social distancing is not possible.

The only issue with rescinding the local order, Health Director Ruth Clay said, would be if the local boards wanted to keep it in effect even after the governor lifts the state order.

But board members doubted that they would want to keep the local order in place longer than the state. The votes of both boards were unanimous to remove the local order.

————

Clay also reported on an advisory restricting access to multifamily buildings. Clay said that information was sent to apartment buildings with eight or more units in Wakefield and buildings in Melrose with six or more units. That information included “No Visitor” signs as well as information from the state on CDC recommended cleaning guidelines.

Both boards agreed that the advisory was sufficient for multi-unit housing as people are generally being very careful. When asked by one board member, Clay admitted that there have been a few questions but no complaints about the advisory.

————

Clay reported that masks were delivered to most homes in Wakefield yesterday. She said that about 80 volunteers, many of them School Department and town employees, were given routes and boxes of masks to deliver. Each household got a bag with five masks. Firefighters and police delivered the masks to senior housing, Clay said. She said that only a few apartment buildings were not reached yesterday.

Clay reported that the Wakefield-Melrose health district has gotten some publicity for its mask program in the Boston media, as both NBC-7 and Boston25 News came out and did stories on the mask distribution.

She said that on Monday more than 60,000 masks will be delivered to homes in Melrose in a similar process, with volunteers and some city employees participating in the effort.

Clay called that the mask distribution in both communities “a fabulous program” and said that “people just love it.” The bags of masks distributed also included a sheet with information and a list of resources.

Clay also reported that face shields and lab coats donated through the Medical Reserve Corps have been distributed to long-term care facilities.

————

Clay noted that the time was coming up for renewal of food permits. She pointed out that while many restaurants have stayed open for takeout, some have closed during the COVID shutdown. She floated the idea of pro-rating the fee for food permits for establishments that have remained closed for a significant period. Board members for both communities were receptive to the idea of pro-rated fees.

————

It was noted that Melrose’s curfew order expired on May 4. Melrose Board of Health members agreed to let the order remain expired.

————

Clay reported on an upcoming program for parents. On Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m., the Wakefield Public Schools and Wake-Up Coalition will host a presentation for parents focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on children.

“Teen, Tween and Quarantines” will be an opportunity to learn about the impact of COVID-19 on youth mental health and what parents and caregivers can do to provide support. The webinar will cover practical approaches to parenting, the signs of stress, anxiety and depression and how we can help our youth navigate home, family, friends and school.

In addition, parents will have the opportunity to ask questions and get concrete answers for practical steps they can take in real time. The webinar will be presented by Jon Mattleman, MS, from Minding Your Mind. Parents can register for this webinar here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/14/zk7l3cp

Clay said that the program will be offered on May 14 in Melrose.

————

The Melrose Youth Group is being recognized at tomorrow night’s City Council meeting for being one of three youth groups nominated for a statewide 84 Youth Group award., Clay reported.

“The 84” is a statewide movement of youth fighting tobacco in Massachusetts. The 84 represents the 84 percent of Massachusetts youth who did not smoke when the movement began. Now, 93 percent of youth do not smoke.

————

The Melrose Board of Health welcomed new member Carol Ann Licitra.

————

There was some discussion of whether the boards needed to continue meeting weekly. They decided to continue meeting weekly at least until the end of the governor’s current order on May 18.

Clay said that the state in currently working on re-opening guidance, as are town officials in Wakefield and city officials in Melrose.