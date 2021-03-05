Town election heats up

Mar 5, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 5, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Today is the last day for anyone interested in running for local elected office to get the paperwork necessary to run in the April 27 Town Election, and several races are shaping up for key positions.

Yesterday morning, Ami Ruehrwein Wall of 206 Pleasant St. pulled nomination papers for a one-year term on the School Committee.

Also taking out papers yesterday was Dawn Millward of 18 Emerald St. She is interested in a two-year term on the School Committee.

There is now also a race for Town Council, as Brandon Flanagan of 6 Hancock Rd. pulled papers on Monday for a three-year term.

Two more candidates have taken nomination papers to run a three-year seat on the Board of Library Trustees. On Feb. 26, Paul Gordon of 6 Pine St. pulled papers to run for the Library Board and on Feb. 25 Scott Staiti also grabbed nomination papers for Library Trustee.

On Feb. 25, Sharon Janus took out nomination papers for the one-year opening on the Housing Authority.

As of right now, voters will head to the polls on April 27 to pick the following:

TOWN COUNCIL: Two three-year terms. Incumbent Julie A. Smith Galvin took out nomination papers on Jan. 4. Anne P. Danehy took out nomination papers on Jan. 8. Brandon Flanagan pulled papers on March 1.

TAX COLLECTOR: One three-year term. Incumbent Kathleen M. Kelly took out nomination papers on Jan. 4.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE: Two three-year terms, one two-year term and one one-year term.

Stephen Thomas Ingalls pulled nomination papers for a three-year term on Jan. 4. Amy M. Leeman took out papers for the three-year term Feb. 18.

Kevin Piskadlo pulled nomination papers for the two-year term Feb. 12. Dawn Millward took out papers for the two-year term on March 4.

Greg Liakos took out papers for election to the one-year term Jan. 28. Ami Ruehrwein Wall pulled papers for the one-year term on March 4.

LIBRARY TRUSTEE: Three three-year terms. Aimee Lominac took out papers for reelection on Jan. 6. Keith LaGraves pulled papers on Feb. 10. On Feb. 26, Paul Gordon of 6 Pine St. pulled papers to run for the Library Board and on Feb. 25 Scott Staiti also grabbed nomination papers for Library Trustee.

PLANNING BOARD: One five-year term and one two-year term. Joanne L. Scouler took out nomination paper for the five-year term Jan. 14. Megan Menesale took out nomination papers Jan. 22. Theodore H. Noelle pulled nomination papers on Feb. 1 for a five-year term.

BOARD OF HEALTH: One three-year term. Incumbent Laurel Skinder Gourville took out nomination papers on Jan. 6.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS: One three-year term. Sebastian P. Tine took out nomination papers on Jan. 12.

MUNICIPAL GAS AND LIGHT DEPARTMENT COMMISSIONER: Two three-year terms. Incumbent Jennifer Kallay pulled nomination papers on Jan. 4. Incumbent Kenneth J. Chase Jr. pulled nomination papers on Jan. 6. Elton Prifti of 18 Partridge Lane pulled papers on Feb. 3 for a three-year term.

HOUSING AUTHORITY: One five-year term and one one-year term. Charles L. Geier took out nomination papers on Jan. 14. Shannon Cain Arnold took out nomination papers for the one-year term on Jan. 15. On Feb. 25, Sharon Janus took out nomination papers for the one-year opening.

CONSTABLE: One three-year term. Kevin J. Lopes pulled nomination papers on Jan. 15.

The signatures of a minimum of 50 registered voters in town are required for local election nomination papers to be valid.

IMPORTANT 2021 TOWN ELECTION DATES

• Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.: The last day for obtaining nomination papers.

• Tuesday, March 9 at 5 p.m.: Last day for filing nomination papers with the Board of Registrars.

• Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m.: Last day for filing objections/withdrawals.

• Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Last day to register voters.

• Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m.: Campaign Finance Reports are due.

• Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Annual Town Election

• Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m.: Campaign Finance Reports are due.