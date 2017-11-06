TM: Short on business, but with possible long-lasting impact

Nov 6, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 6, 2017 edition

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Voters will face seven articles when Regular Town Meeting convenes at 7 tonight at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in the Galvin Middle School. Two of the most anticipated articles on the warrant are Article 4, which would ban single-use plastic bags, and Article 5, which seeks to change the name of the Board of Selectmen to “Town Council.”

Under Article 1, Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio will provide a year-end wrap up of the FY 2017 town budget. After reviewing last year’s final numbers, Maio will talk about what those numbers mean for the current fiscal year (FY 2018) and beyond.

Article 2 will ask the voters if they want to use $2,220,000 in Free Cash to balance the FY 2018 budget. If voters agree to use this amount, it will leave a balance of about $7.25 million in the Free Cash account.

Article 3 will ask voters to approve a recently settled contract between the town and the Wakefield Firefighter’s Union Local 1478 International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO for the period of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020 and to provide therefore that the Town raise and appropriate or transfer from available funds $140,000.

The terms of the firefighter agreement are reportedly consistent with the latest police contract and other local municipal employee agreements. The cost of living increases in the contract are as follows: 1.5% on July 1, 2017; 1.5% on Jan 1, 2018; 1.5% on July 1, 2018; 1.5% on Jan. 1, 2019; and 1.5% on July 1, 2019; and 1.5% on Jan. 1 2020.

Under Article 4, voters will be asked if they want to ban thin-film, single-use plastic bags. The affected bags are defined in the proposed bylaw as follows: “Typically with plastic handles, these are bags with a thickness of less than 2.25 mils and are intended for single-use transport of purchased products.”

According to the language of the Article, the purpose of this proposed bylaw is “to limit the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, preserve the oceans, protect wildlife and reduce the amount of trash that ends up on the streets and in landfills by using recyclable, reusable or compostable bags instead of thin-film, single-use plastic checkout bags.”

If approved the new bylaw would take effect on July 1, 2018 for larger stores. For smaller retail stores (occupying a finished space of 2,500 square feet or less), the effective date would be Sept. 1, 2018. Extensions (of up to three months) may be granted by the Town Administrator upon written request.

The proposed bylaw sets out fines for violators as follows: “The penalty for such violation shall be a written warning for the first offense, a fine of $100 for a second offense and a fine of $200 for the third, and a fine of $300 for a fourth and any subsequent offense.”

Article 5 will ask voters to change the name of the Board of Selectmen to “Town Council.” According to the language of Article 5, “The Town Council shall be the chief policy making agency of the Town and shall have all the powers and duties given to a board of selectmen as may be authorized by the laws of the Commonwealth, by this charter, by by-law or by other vote of the Town Meeting, except those powers granted to the Town Administrator under this charter. It is the intent of this charter that the Town Council be identical in all but name to a board of selectmen, as that term is used in Massachusetts law. Members of the Town Council shall be known as ‘Councilors.’”

Because Article 5 requires a change to the Town Charter, it will require a two-thirds majority at Town Meeting and must also be approved by the voters at the 2018 Town Election.

Article 6, proposed by the Town Clerk, makes changes to the date by which dogs must be licensed. According to the language of the article, “All dogs within the Town must be licensed on or before Jan. 1 of each license period in accordance with the requirements of G.L. c. 140, § 137, as the same may from time to time be amended. The license period shall be from Jan. 1 to the following Dec. 31. Any owner or keeper of a dog who shall fail to comply with the provisions of this section by April 1 in any year shall be subject to a late fee.

The article also sets the fees for the licensing of dogs as follows: Unneutered and unspayed dogs, $20 each; Neutered male and spayed female dogs, $10 each; Kennels, $100 per kennel; and Late Fee: $20 per dog.” According to Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran, Wakefield has some of the lowest dog licensing fees in the state. The fees are being increased to cover the cost of administering the licensing program.

Article 7, proposed by the Town Clerk, will stop the longstanding practice of listing the names of all individuals who were born, got married or died in the town of Wakefield for the calendar year covered by the report. Instead, future Town Reports will list only the number of births, marriages and deaths.

Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran said that she believes that it is a matter of security and protecting the privacy of the individuals as well as minimizing the possibility of identity theft. She also has a concern that publishing the information is done without the permission of the parents of the newborns or the families of the decedents. She stressed that the Registry of Vital Records and the Department of State do not encourage the practice of listing names/addresses/parents, etc. A survey of 80 municipalities (42 responding) overwhelmingly responded that they had discontinued the practice of listing the names in Town Reports, Sheeran said.