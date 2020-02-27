Gearing up for Super Tuesday voting

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 26, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — After listening to stump speeches and campaign ads as well as trying to avoid Facebook arguments for the past year, voters will finally have their say when they head to the polls for the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3.

Townspeople living in all four precincts will be casting ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lynnfield High School gym. Voters will be able to vote in either the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green-Rainbow primaries. The town’s schools will be closed next Tuesday.

Massachusetts joins 13 other states holding primaries as part of Super Tuesday. Voters living in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont will also head to the polls along with those from the Bay State.

Town Clerk Linda Emerson said there are 8,993 registered voters in Lynnfield.

“I think the turnout is going to be big,” said Emerson. “There is so much interest in this election.”

There are 15 candidates appearing on the Democratic Party ballot, but seven candidates dropped out before Super Tuesday. The candidates who have yet to drop out that will be appearing on the ballot are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman/activist Tom Steyer, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The Democratic candidates who have dropped out but whose names will still be appearing on the ballot are former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, businessman Andrew Yang, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney and author Marianne Wilkinson.

There is one Democratic State Committeeman candidate appearing on the ballot — Lynn resident Drew Russo. The Democratic State Committeewoman candidate is Lynn resident Laura Walsh.

Townspeople can also elect up to 35 candidates for the Democratic Town Committee or can choose to elect the entire group. The Democratic Town Committee candidates appearing on the ballot are Anne H. Patriquin, Phyllis A. Trippe, Sararuth Richman, Darlene Samikkannu Kumar, Sally D. Hamblen, Martha E. Dwyer, Jay J. Duchin, Malka Travaglini, Philip M. Buchek, Pamela Cornell Buchek, Diana G. Ellis, Robert Thomas Casoli Jr., Diane M. Courtney, Mark Brian McDonough, Linda J. Duchin, Wendy L. Dixon, Peter J. Perlmutter, Sara Marie Teague, Wallace A. McKenzie Jr., Dudley H. Moulton, Kenneth R. MacNulty, Amy S. MacNulty, Bradley J. Gelling, Pamela D. Laquidara, William Brudnick, Jennifer L. D’Ambrosio, Rachel M. Gelling, Julie Ellen Abruzzio, Larisa Patacchioloa, Anthony T. Guerriero, Barbara M. Finegan, Jo Anne M. Rogers and Dennis M. Rogers.

While President Donald Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination, three opponents in the Republican primary are challenging the controversial 45th president. The GOP candidates looking to prevent Trump from being nominated for a second term are former Massachusetts Governor and 2016 Libertarian Party vice president nominee Bill Weld, businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh.

Walsh has dropped out of the race and De La Fuente is also running for the Republican nomination for California’s 21st congressional district.

The Republican State Committeeman candidates are Lynn residents Stephen M. Zykofsky and Richard L. Wood Jr. The Republican State Committeewoman candidate is Marblehead resident Amy Carnevale.

Similar to the Democratic primary, voters can elect up to 35 candidates for the Republican Town Committee or can choose to elect the entire group. The Republican Town Committee candidates are David M. Basile, Harry E. Loomos, Alan Kent Dresios, Reid C. Lavoie, S. Kendall Inglese, Robert P. MacKendrick, M. Claire Kelley, Elizabeth Anne Kent, Robert Michael Whalen, James M. Albanese, Jennifer D. Welter, Jodene D. Sanford, Kip A. Sanford, Edward Anders Sanford and Stephen J. Smith.

There are 10 candidates appearing on the Libertarian Party ballot. The candidates are former Libertarian National Committee vice chairman Arvin Vohra, performance artist Vermin Love Supreme, political scientist Jacob George Hornberger, software engineer Sam Robb, Los Angeles-born speaker Dan “Taxation is Theft” Behrman, political activist Kimberly Ruff, former military officer Kenneth Reed Armstrong, radio host Adam Kokesh, former Libertarian Party vice president nominee Jo Jorgenson and New Hampshire House of Representatives lawmaker Max Abramson.

Unlike the Democratic and Republican primaries, there are no Libertarian Party state committeeman, state committeewoman and town committee candidates appearing on the ballot.

There are four candidates running for the Green-Rainbow Party nomination for president. The candidates are attorney/rabbi Dario Hunter, activist Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza Curry, retired air quality inspector and emergency shelter manager Kent Mesplay and activist/Green Party co-founder Howard Hawkins.

There are no Green-Rainbow Party candidates for state committeeman, state committeewoman and town committee.