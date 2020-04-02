Town honors, remembers virus victims

Apr 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 1, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The town is mourning the loss of two residents who passed away from the COVID-19 virus last week.

Historical Commission member Steven Richard passed away from the highly contagious virus on Tuesday, March 24. An 80-year-old unidentified man also succumbed to COVID-19 last week. There were 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in town as of Monday, March 30.

Richard’s sister-in-law, Sandra Nascembeni McArthur, announced in a Facebook post that Richard was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away just before midnight on March 24. Richard’s wife, Karen Nascembeni, has also been hospitalized due to the virus.

“Steven was the love of Karen’s life as she was his,” McArthur wrote. “Steven was a good man with an enormous heart. A true gentleman. A loving son, brother, uncle, husband and friend. We are in shock. We are devastated.”

McArthur asked people to “please keep Karen, Steven’s father Earl, sister Doreen and her husband David, his brother Glenn, the Nascembeni family and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Board of Selectmen offered its condolences to the Richard family in a joint statement.

“The Board of Selectmen joins with the citizens of Lynnfield in mourning the tragic loss of our friend and neighbor Steven Richard,” the board stated. “We reach out to his wife Karen and his family, as a community, with heartfelt thoughts and prayers. Steven gave so much of himself to make Lynnfield a better place though his volunteerism, his dedication to historic preservation, his commitment to his church and his fellow citizens. His legacy will endure for generations to come, and Lynnfield is a better place for all of us because of his efforts.”

During a virtual press conference on March 26, Selectmen Chairman Phil Crawford announced the passing of the 80-year-old local man who has yet to be publicly identified.

“Although we have not yet heard from the family of the other resident who tragically passed, we wish to acknowledge his passing as well, and extend the condolences of the board and the town to his family, neighbors and friends,” said Crawford.

Richard served on the Historical Commission for a number of years and was a member of the Historical Society’s Board of Directors, where he diligently worked to maintain and preserve the Meeting House. He and Nascembeni helped oversee the Historical Society’s Country Store fundraiser each December, a town tradition that he loved dearly and had attended since he was a baby.

“One of my favorite childhood photos is of me sitting on Santa’s lap at the Country Store,” Richard stated in an interview with the Villager before last year’s fundraiser. “Now, every year, I’m the one taking pictures of the kids with Santa. It’s been so much fun seeing the same children come year-after-year for their photo, making it a part of their tradition, just like it’s been a part of mine for five decades.”

Richard told the Villager that the Country Store was “a sentimental event” for him and his family.

“My mom, Edie Richard, ran the ham and bean supper table for years,” said Richard. “My dad, Earl Richard, ran the greens department alongside his dear friend, Dick LaCoste, and so many others. It’s been a real family affair. My sister and nieces help decorate the wreaths. My wife, Karen Nascembeni, and I co-chair the store alongside so many hardworking, dedicated volunteers like Linda and Bob Gillon, Annmarie Pendola, Karen Colby and her husband, John Nunziato, Chris Noonan and so many others. We are just stewards of this great Lynnfield tradition, as time permits us in our busy lives.”

Richard also stated that the Country Store is “truly is an old-fashioned holiday tradition steeped in the history of much simpler times.”

In addition to helping run the Country Store, Richard set up lights in the Meeting House’s windows during the holiday season for residents to enjoy.

Centre Congregational Church Rev. Nancy Rottman said Richard was “a wonderful man” who will be deeply missed.

“Steven Richard was a lifelong member of Centre Church and it is with deep sadness that we greet the news of his death,” said Rev. Rottman. “As a praying and loving church family, we have gathered in spirit around Steven and Karen, Steven’s dad Earl Richard, and the Richard, DiFillippo, and Nascembeni families. We will continue our loving and prayerful support as we all continue to navigate this very challenging time.”

Rev. Rottman also recalled that Richard’s “last loving act” as a member of Centre Church involved serving as a member of the Lights Out Committee. She said he was always “making sure the building was safe and secured each evening.”

“He took good care, and we will continue to give our hearts and hands to the loving care of his family,” said Rev. Rottman. “We entrust Steven to God’s everlasting love and eternal peace.”

Historical Commission Chairman Steven Todisco said Richard was highly respected in town and will be greatly missed.

“Steve’s input at the Historical Commission’s meetings were valued and respected,” said Todisco. “I am just in shock. He was a great guy who had a dry sense of humor and was very quick-witted. I have no idea how we are going to replace him.”

Historical Commission member Bob MacKendrick agreed.

“Steve was a great guy,” said MacKendrick. “He was very talented and had a great demeanor. He was very intelligent and very active in the community.”

Historical Commission member Kirk Mansfield said Richard touched a number of people’s lives, himself included.

“We are all living in such an unprecedented time, and the tragic loss of Steve Richard should show each and everyone of us just how fragile the gift of life can be,” said Mansfield. “I had the privilege of serving on the Lynnfield Historical Commission with Steve and he taught me so much, not just as a historian, but as a person. He will be greatly missed and remembered.”

Veterans’ Services Officer Bruce Siegel recalled how he worked with Richard during last year’s Memorial Day ceremony in order to honor his father Earl.

“Earl is a World War II Navy veteran who celebrated his 98th birthday last year,” Siegel wrote on Facebook. “As Lynnfield’s veterans’ services officer, I approached Steve and asked him if he thought his father would like to be honored in our Memorial Day parade. Steve asked his dad, who didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

Siegel noted Earl rode in Ralph and Stacey Sevinor’s convertible during last year’s parade.

“On the morning of the parade, Steve brought Earl to the middle school, and with a smile from ear to ear, helped him get comfortably into the car,” said Siegel. “While helping me lead the parade, Earl waved to the many residents who cheered and yelled, ‘Thank you for your service.’ After the parade, Steve and his dad sat up front during our ceremony, at which time I introduced Earl and read a summary written by Steve about his father’s wartime experience. I will never forget how proud Steve was in helping make last year’s Memorial Day so special. Thank you Steve.”

In order to honor Richard, the unknown victim and the countless others who are battling or have succumbed to the virus, the selectmen and the Historical Society decided to have lights placed in the Meeting House’s windows to serve as a tribute.

“On behalf of the Board of Selectmen, we recognize Steven and all those citizens that have passed or have been impacted by this global pandemic that has recently hit home, for all of us, in such a tragic way,” said Crawford. “It is so important that we join together as a community during these challenging times. Let these lights be a constant reminder of what has been lost and that together, as a community, we will support each other and we shall endure.”