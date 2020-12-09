Town leaps into the spirit of the holidays

Dec 9, 2020 by jkeating624

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the town from ringing in the holidays last week.

Seventy-five cars participated in the third annual Light Up Lynnfield parade on Friday, Dec. 4. The contest gave residents the opportunity to display their holiday-decorated homes to townspeople. While Lynnfield Recreation used trolley tours in order for residents to view the contest’s participants the last two years, this year’s event featured a car parade.

Recreation Commission Chairman Rich Sjoberg said there were 42 homes that entered into this year’s contest.

APPLE HILL LANE resident Steven Grasso channels his inner Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” during Lynnfield Recreation’s Light Up Lynnfield Contest on Dec. 3. The Grasso family won the Best Clark Griswold Award during this year’s contest. (Rich Sjoberg Photo)

“It was great,” said Sjoberg. “We had double the amount of participants this year than last year. We expected it to be higher because everyone wanted to bust out their holiday spirit earlier this year. Everyone did a great job.”

Sjoberg said a number of the contest’s participants stood in front of their homes and waved at motorists in the car parade. Recreation Director Julie Mallett’s husband, Billy, dressed up as Santa Claus during the parade and Fields Director Joe Maney wore a pink bunny costume that was similar to the one Ralphie wore in “A Christmas Story.”

The Grasso family won the Best Clark Griswold Award for their “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”-inspired home at 9 Apple Hill Ln. Steven Grasso dressed up as Cousin Eddie during the parade.

Lynnfield Recreation named 1 and 2 Mayberry Ln. as the winners of the Best Neighborhood Award for their Whoville decorated homes. Whoville is the name of the community featured in Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Best Creative Use of Lights Award was won by 10 Windsor Rd.

Virtual Tree Lighting

In addition to the Light Up Lynnfield Contest, Lynnfield Recreation held a virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony this year due to the global pandemic. Lynnfield High School Class of 2020 graduate and aspiring filmmaker Bryan Mallett, who is Julie and Billy’s son, created the video.

“We really appreciate Bryan’s talent,” said Sjoberg. “There is no question he is a super star.”

The video posted on YouTube featured local Girl Scouts and Brownie Troops singing “I Will Be Home For Christmas,” “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Let It Snow,” “I Have a Little Dreidel,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

In addition to the Girl Scouts singing, the virtual ceremony featured trees on the Town Common being lit up with holiday lights along with the new decorations Lynnfield Recreation put on display. The video also included Light Up Lynnfield Contest participants’ homes. There were photos of Gingerbread House Contest entries featured as well.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Chris Barrett thanked the Mallett family and the Recreation Commission for putting the Light Up Lynnfield Contest and the virtual ceremony together.

“They worked so hard to make sure we have a wonderful ceremony worthy of the special season we are celebrating,” said Barrett. “Thank you to the DPW for doing their very best for bringing Christmas magic to our historic Town Common. They have done a wonderful job.”

Barrett also praised the Girl Scouts for giving a moving musical performance.

“The Girl Scouts were once again the center of our holiday celebration,” said Barrett. “Our children always light our events with much hope and much joy. We are always reminded that our greatest gift this holiday season or any season is our children.”

While Barrett noted that the community, country and world are going through incredibly challenging times, he said the town’s holiday celebrations “remind us that the sacred and time tested truth that faith, hope and joy will always remain.”

“It will forever give us much to be hopeful and thankful for this Christmas season,” said Barrett. “No matter what goes on in the world or the country today, let us never forget that the trees we light tonight are symbolic to the birth of the Prince of Peace. Every Christmas is a time for joy, a time for love and a time for giving thanks for all that we are grateful for this holiday season. May God bless everyone this holiday season. May God bless the town of Lynnfield, and may everyone have a safe, happy and joyful holiday season with their families and friends.”

Sjoberg thanked the Girl Scout and Brownie troops as well as Barrett for making the virtual ceremony special.